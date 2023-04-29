Deaf Chennai Blasters Team wins IDCA 4th Deaf Indian Premier League 2023 held in Merlin Rise, Sports City, Club Pavilion Cricket Ground, Rajarhat, Kolkata, West Bengal

Deaf Chennai Blasters Team won the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) 4th Deaf Indian Premier League organised at the club pavilion cricket ground of Merlin Rise , Sports City at Rajarhat in Kolkata in Association with Bengal Cricket Association for the Deaf (BCAD). State Teams including Deaf Bangalore Badshahs, Deaf Chennai Blasters, Deaf Kolkata Warriors, Deaf Hyderabad Eagles, Deaf Rajasthan Royals, Deaf Mumbai Stars, Deaf Punjab Lions, Deaf Delhi Bulls participated in the IDCA 4th T20 Deaf IPL 2023.

The final match was played between Deaf Bangalore Badshahs and Deaf Chennai Blasters on 27th April 2023 in which Deaf Bangalore Badshahs Team was defeated by Deaf Chennai Blasters Team by 152 runs (DLS method – Match reduced to 13 overs, target 1 runs).

Following the match, the participants were felicitated at the Merlin Rise, Sports City, Club Pavilion Cricket Ground, Rajarhat, Kolkata, West Bengal.

Emami Group and Merlin Group have collaborated with Indian Deaf Cricket Association to support the cause of promotion of cricket among cricketers with hearing impairment. Merlin Group supported the IDCA to host the IDCA 4th T2 IPL tournament 2023 at its sports city , Rajarhat. Emami Group & Merlin Group presented prizes to the winners.

Merlin Group also will support the IDCA Tri nation ODI Series for the deaf 2023 to be played among Bangladesh, Nepal and India. The matches will be played at Club Pavillion cricket ground of Merlin Rise, the Sports City, Rajarhat.

At a formal function , former cricketer Devang Gandhi presented prizes to the winners in presence of Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA, Sushil Goenka, MD, Emami Group and Satyen Sanghvi, Director , Merlin Group/

1st Semi Final – Deaf Bangalore Badshahs opt to field.

Deaf Delhi Bulls – 77/9 Overs 10.

Deaf Bangalore Badshahs – 78/9 Overs 9.2

Result: – Deaf Bangalore Badshahs won by 2 wickets.

2nd Semi Final – Deaf Rajasthan Royals opt to field.

Deaf Chennai Blasters – 157/8 Overs 20

Deaf Rajasthan Royals – 140/7 Overs 20

Result: – Deaf Chennai Blasters won by 17 runs

Final – Deaf Bangalore Badshahs opt to bat.

Deaf Bangalore Badshahs – 224/8 overs 19

Deaf Chennai Blasters – 13 Overs

Result – DCB won by 152 runs (DLS method – Match reduced to 13 overs, target 1 runs)

Player of the Match Vicky (Deaf Bangalore Badshahs)

Best Batsman of the Series Sai Akash (Deaf Chennai Blasters)

Best Bowler of the Series Sudarsan E (Deaf Chennai Blasters)

Player of the Series Sai Akash (Deaf Chennai Blasters)

Fastest fifty Sushil Yadav (Deaf Bangalore Badshahs)

Highest wicket taker Sanju Sharma (Deaf Rajasthan Royals)

Best Wicket Keeper of the Series Sainathan Reddy (Deaf Rajasthan Royals)

Super sixes Munna Sarkar (Deaf Chennai Blasters)

Best Fieldsman of the series Roshan Kumar (Deaf Kolkata Warriors)

Caption:

Left To Right- Mr. Ankit agarwal, Mr. Sai akash captain of Deaf Chennai Blusters, Mr. Satyen Sanghvi – Director of Merlin Group, Ex Indian Cricketer Mr. Devang Gandhi, Mr. Sandeep Agarwal from Emami Group, Mrs Roma Balwani- CEO of IDCA Closing ceremony (final) the IDCA 4th T20 Deaf Indian Premier League at Merlin Rise,Club Pavillion Cricket ground.