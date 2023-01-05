Democratic Sen. Bob Casey reveals prostate cancer diagnosis
WASHINGTON — Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo treatment.
“While the news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family,” Casey, 62, said in a statement. “In the coming months I will undergo surgery, after which I am expected to make a full recovery.”
Casey was first elected to the Senate in 2006. He was re-elected in 2012 and 2018, even as the state swung between Republicans and Democrats in the presidential contest. Casey is up for re-election in 2024. A spokeswoman for the senator declined to say whether he would run again.
“I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118h Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead,” Casey concluded in his statement.
Casey has proven to be a moderate in the Senate, largely staying out of the spotlight but joining Republicans and other Democrats to negotiate bipartisan legislation. He entered Congress with a pro-gun rights position that distinguished him from other Democrats, but he has since helped to negotiate legislation like background checks for gun purchases.
Casey also staked out an anti-abortion position when he entered Congress, but joined Democrats last year in efforts to enact some protections for access to procedures after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Ginger Gibson is deputy Washington editor for NBC Digital.
Bridget Bowman contributed.
