Home

News

Donald Trump wants to conquer Greenland, not in islands interest: Denmark FM following high-stakes meeting

Denmark has rejected any prospect of “United States acquiring Greenland”.

‘Donald Trump wants to conquer Greenland, not in island’s interest’: Denmark FM following high-stakes meeting

What Did Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen Say?

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What Did Greenland FM Motzfeldt Say?

After the crucial talks with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, at the White House, foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland rejected any prospect of the ‘United States acquiring Greenland’. However, they announced the formation of a group with Washington in order to find ways to address American security concerns in the Arctic.Rasmussen stated that President Trump wants to conquer Greenland but he made it very clear that this is not in the interest of the Kingdom. “We agreed that it makes sense to try to sit down on a high level to explore whether there are possibilities to accommodate the concerns of the president while we, at the same time, respect the red lines of the Kingdom of Denmark,” Denmark’s FM said. “It’s clear that the President has this wish of conquering over Greenland. We made it very clear that this is not in the interest of the Kingdom. The Premier made it very clear yesterday that Greenland, for the time being and for the future, will remain within the Kingdom of Denmark, and therefore, this is a common position that we want to work with our American friends and allies on, but it must be respectful cooperation, and it must respect the red lines,” Rasmussen said.Recalling the partnership of Danish soldiers with US forces in Afghanistan in the 2000s, he said, “We look at ourselves as the US’s closest allies,” he said. He clarified that there is no instant threat to Denmark and Greenland from China and Russia that they both can’t tackle. He reiterated that Greenland, through Denmark, is a member of NATO and is covered by Article 5 on collective defence. Answering a question from the BBC, Rasmussen said he has known Trump from his previous tenure as Danish prime minister and that Denmark shares “to some extent” Trump’s concerns about security in the Arctic.Motzfeldt stated that although Greenland needs closer cooperation with US as an ally, but this does not imply giving up its sovereignty. “It doesn’t mean we want to become the property of the United States,” she said. Calling for a return to stable ties, Motzfeldt said, “The US and Greenland need to return to the normalised relationship we used to have. It’s in both countries’ interest to find a balance and work as allies. We are allies, we are friends.” She added that Greenland has emphasised “so many times where we stand”. On Wednesday, Trump again talked about taking control of Greenland, terming it necessary for “national security”. In a Truth Social post, he wrote, “anything less” than US control of Greenland is “unacceptable.” NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES.” “NATO should be leading the way for us to get it,” and “if we don’t, Russia or China will, and that is not going to happen!,” he wrote. (with ANI inputs)