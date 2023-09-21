Design Cafe Makes Its Debut In The City Of JoyIn Collaboration With Primarc

BY : RAHUL

DesignCafe, India’s most loved home interior solutions brand, has unveiled its first experience centre (EC) in Kolkata on 21st September through a franchise with Primarc. DesignCafe was launched in Primarc Square in the esteemed presence of Shri Aroop Biswas Honourable MIC, Department of Housing along with Shambhavi Pansari, Business Director, DesignCafe Kolkata and Sidharth Pansari, Director, Primarc Projects Realty Pvt. Ltd.

The EC also displays a sample apartment that utilises some of DesignCafe’s best space-saving solutions, which designers use to best effect to maximise the value and utility of the home, and personalise with the interior style that the family best identifies with.

DesignCafe offers a unique journey for every homeowner through their experience centers, where you can explore whether your lifestyle aligns better with drawers or shelves in your wardrobes, whether you prefer the warmth of wood tones or the boldness of solid colors, and whether you want to incorporate vibrant pop-up tones into a warm or cool colour palette. With the added flexibility of modular fit-outs, DesignCafe allows you to personalise your home design according to your distinct preferences and needs.



Shri Aroop Biswas Honourable MIC, Department of Housingsaid, “It is with great enthusiasm that I applaud Primarc and DesignCafe’s ambitious endeavor to expand its exceptional interior design experience to Bengal. This expansion not only signifies the growth of a remarkable business but also a commitment to enhancing the living spaces of our communities. This step will undoubtedly elevate the standards of interior design and convenience for homebuyers, setting a new benchmark in the industry. Bengal’s homes will not just be adorned with beautiful designs but also furnished with the finest, thanks to this initiative.I wish DesignCafe and primarc success in this exciting journey of transformation, one that promises to bring joy and innovation to countless households across Bengal.”

