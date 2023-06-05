Dhiraj Tripathi appointed as Vice President – Export & Electric Vehicles at Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian auto giant Piaggio Group and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles as well as pioneers of electric 3W has announced the appointment of Mr. Dhiraj Tripathi as Vice President – Export & Electric Vehicles. In his new role with Piaggio India, Mr. Tripathi will be responsible for the Sales, Service, Marketing & Business Development for EVs and Exports.

Mr. Tripathi is an auto industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in diverse automotive consumer segments. His expertise lies across B2B and B2C sales operations, global business development, EV start-up, P&L management, revenue enhancement, and strategic alliances. Mr. Tripathi has previously been associated with Electric One, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Castrol, and Honda Cars India Ltd. His last stint was with Electric One as the Chief Operating Officer where he was responsible for the overall business and strategy of the brand.

Mr. Tripathi holds a General Business Administration and Management degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, an MBA degree from Utkal University and a Mechanical Engineering degree from Bangalore University.

He will be reporting to Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of Piaggio Vehicle Private Limited