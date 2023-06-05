Menu
Search
Subscribe
InternationalNational

Dhiraj Tripathi appointed as Vice President – Export & Electric Vehicles at Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited

By: admin

Date:

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian auto giant Piaggio Group and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles as well as pioneers of electric 3W has announced the appointment of Mr. Dhiraj Tripathi as Vice President – Export & Electric Vehicles. In his new role with Piaggio India, Mr. Tripathi will be responsible for the Sales, Service, Marketing & Business Development for EVs and Exports.

Mr. Tripathi is an auto industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in diverse automotive consumer segments. His expertise lies across B2B and B2C sales operations, global business development, EV start-up, P&L management, revenue enhancement, and strategic alliances.  Mr. Tripathi has previously been associated with Electric One, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Castrol, and Honda Cars India Ltd. His last stint was with Electric One as the Chief Operating Officer where he was responsible for the overall business and strategy of the brand. 

Mr. Tripathi holds a General Business Administration and Management degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, an MBA degree from Utkal University and a Mechanical Engineering degree from Bangalore University.

He will be reporting to Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of Piaggio Vehicle Private Limited

Previous article
WTC Final 2023: Sunil Gavaskar, Ricky Pointing reveal their playing XIs for India, Australia; here’s the squads
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights