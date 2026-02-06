Home

News

DHS swoops on illegal immigrants, including 89 Indians; Listed as Monsters, Worst of the Worst Criminals, releases names and photos

Many of them face serious charges, including theft, murder, sexual offences, domestic violence, drug trafficking, fraud, robbery, and money laundering.

The list includes at least 89 Indian nationals. (Image: X/@DHSgov)

DHS announces on social media

We are happy to announce that an ADDITIONAL 5,000 criminal illegal aliens are available to be seen at https://t.co/2YzVImX37Y. Our database now includes 25,000 individuals arrested by @ICEgov and @CBP — this just a SNAPSHOT of the criminal illegal aliens taken off the streets… pic.twitter.com/1shwRrqi0Y — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 6, 2026

DHS calls apprehended individuals ‘monsters’

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Names of some of the Indians included in the list

Avi Patel Kuldeep Singh Harjinder Singh Harpreet Singh Sukhwinder Singh Dilip Patel Amandeep Multani Amritpal Singh Kevin Ahir Udit Mehra Darshan Kumar Patel Patel Pradip Vishnubhai Marzban Modi Dilraj Mann Brijeshkumar Patel Amit Patel Bhaveshkumar Shukla Karamjit Singh Rafiqali Virani Brijesh Goyal Rajesh Kumar Bharatkumar Chaudhary Vowed to fulfill Trump’s promise

The US has released a country-wise list of criminals and undocumented immigrants apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The list includes at least 89 Indian nationals. This list was released by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The US has referred to these individuals as the ‘worst criminals.’ Many of them face serious charges, including theft, murder, sexual offences, domestic violence, drug trafficking, fraud, robbery, and money laundering. In addition to legal proceedings, deportation procedures are also being initiated against these individuals.The DHS posted, “We are happy to announce that an ADDITIONAL 5,000 criminal illegal aliens are available to be seen at http://WOW.DHS.GOV. Our database now includes 25,000 individuals arrested by @ICEgov and @CBP— this just a SNAPSHOT of the criminal illegal aliens taken off the streets under the Trump Administration. These are the monsters who have terrorized our communities. We are not stopping until every single one of these people are GONE. Americans should not be victimized by people who aren’t even legally allowed to inhabit our nation.”The department said, “These are the monsters who have terrorized our communities. We will not stop until every single one of them is gone. Americans should not be victimized by people who are not even legally allowed to be in our country.” They added that they are naming and shaming every illegal alien so that Americans know what their officials are doing.The DHS database states, “US Department of The Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst criminal aliens arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Under the leadership of Under Secretary Noem, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump’s promise and carrying out large-scale deportations—starting with the worst offenders—including the illegal aliens you see here.