Many of them face serious charges, including theft, murder, sexual offences, domestic violence, drug trafficking, fraud, robbery, and money laundering.New Delhi: The US has released a country-wise list of criminals and undocumented immigrants apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The list includes at least 89 Indian nationals. This list was released by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The US has referred to these individuals as the ‘worst criminals.’ Many of them face serious charges, including theft, murder, sexual offences, domestic violence, drug trafficking, fraud, robbery, and money laundering. In addition to legal proceedings, deportation procedures are also being initiated against these individuals.
DHS announces on social mediaThe DHS posted, “We are happy to announce that an ADDITIONAL 5,000 criminal illegal aliens are available to be seen at http://WOW.DHS.GOV. Our database now includes 25,000 individuals arrested by @ICEgov and @CBP— this just a SNAPSHOT of the criminal illegal aliens taken off the streets under the Trump Administration. These are the monsters who have terrorized our communities. We are not stopping until every single one of these people are GONE. Americans should not be victimized by people who aren’t even legally allowed to inhabit our nation.”
We are happy to announce that an ADDITIONAL 5,000 criminal illegal aliens are available to be seen at https://t.co/2YzVImX37Y. Our database now includes 25,000 individuals arrested by @ICEgov and @CBP — this just a SNAPSHOT of the criminal illegal aliens taken off the streets… pic.twitter.com/1shwRrqi0Y— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 6, 2026
DHS calls apprehended individuals ‘monsters’The department said, “These are the monsters who have terrorized our communities. We will not stop until every single one of them is gone. Americans should not be victimized by people who are not even legally allowed to be in our country.” They added that they are naming and shaming every illegal alien so that Americans know what their officials are doing.
Names of some of the Indians included in the list
- Avi Patel
- Kuldeep Singh
- Harjinder Singh
- Harpreet Singh
- Sukhwinder Singh
- Dilip Patel
- Amandeep Multani
- Amritpal Singh
- Kevin Ahir
- Udit Mehra
- Darshan Kumar Patel
- Patel Pradip Vishnubhai
- Marzban Modi
- Dilraj Mann
- Brijeshkumar Patel
- Amit Patel
- Bhaveshkumar Shukla
- Karamjit Singh
- Rafiqali Virani
- Brijesh Goyal
- Rajesh Kumar
- Bharatkumar Chaudhary
- Vowed to fulfill Trump’s promise
