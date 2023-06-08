DIY salads to try this summer

Extreme and unbearable summer heat had made everyone feel drained out and fatigued. When we feel hot, we have less of an appetite, therefore, we need to hydrate ourselves constantly. This is the best season to experiment with some nutritious recipes that aren’t typically on your menu at the moment. Like a salad, which is simple, quick, and easy to prepare, nevertheless is one of the healthiest dishes since it gives you all the nutrients you need for your best health.

Akash, a popular food blogger, says, “Being a food blogger, I try a variety of delicacies from various cuisines. However, this summer I have decided to eat light and started experimenting with many healthy dishes. Water-rich foods are healthy for the body, like watermelons, cucumbers, zucchini, and plain yoghurt are a few examples. I have developed a daily habit of eating salads that are easy to digest and before I make my salad, I always make sure to completely wash my fruits and vegetables using a fruit and vegetable wash with 100% natural action, like Nimwash. It contains neem and citrus extracts and ensures that any dust, bacteria, or pesticide residue is removed from the surfaces of fruits and vegetables. This is a simple and quick method to help make sure that your fruits and veggies are safe to consume.”

Here are some healthy and hearty salads to enjoy this summer:

•Classic Cucumber Salad: 96% of a cucumber’s content is water, and they have few calories. A terrific summer snack that can be made quickly and effortlessly is a basic cucumber salad with onion, tomato, and lime. Vitamin K is abundant in cucumbers, which also cools our stomachs. Add cucumbers to sandwiches or curd, or eat them as side dishes with your meals, as another option to include them in your regular diet.

•Avocado Salad: Avocados have become popular for preventing heart disease and several other illnesses. Due to their bitter flavour, adding avocados may seem like a challenging task, but doing so has several advantages, including the fact that they aid in digestion, are packed with antioxidants, and lower blood pressure. They can be thrown into toast, salads, and sandwiches. You may include tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro, and lemon in an easy-to-make avocado salad.

•Zucchini Salad: Vitamin B found in zucchini is highly beneficial for energy and vision. In India, zucchini is referred to by many names, including lauki, torai, and tinda. You can make a simple zucchini salad by including a few other veggies, such as cucumber, broccoli, carrots, and some olive oil. Furthermore, recognized for its ability to decrease cholesterol and slow ageing.

•Corn Salad: The popular vegetable corn is a fantastic source of vitamin C and guards against anaemia. They are an excellent source of energy, are high in fibre, and help control blood sugar, which makes them the perfect choice for salad. A delightful summer snack like a corn salad can be made of steamed corn together with onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, coriander leaves along with some lime juice.

_______________