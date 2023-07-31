Domino’s Pizza Loyalty Program ‘Cheesy Rewards’ Celebrates One Year: A Journey Enriched with Cheesy Delights and Endearing Memories

Indias foremost pizza chain, Dominos takes immense pride in celebrating the first anniversary of its acclaimed loyalty program, Cheesy Rewards. Conceived to elevate the gastronomic journey of pizza enthusiasts and reward their loyalty, Cheesy Rewards has emerged as a remarkable customer initiative nationwide.

Throughout its inaugural year, the Cheesy Rewards Program has been embraced by over 16.8 million users, all of whom have eagerly signed up to become an integral part of this rewarding initiative. This substantial number of members underpins the trust and approval the customers bestow upon Dominos brand offerings and its customer-centric endeavors.

Reflecting on this joyous occasion, Sandeep Anand, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Domino’s India, commented, “We are absolutely thrilled to commemorate the momentous first anniversary of Cheesy Rewards, a program that has truly captured the hearts of our cherished customers. Throughout this incredible journey, weve shared the joy of serving our loyal patrons with more than just delectable pizzas. Its been a whirlwind of cheesy goodness, and we owe it all to our fantastic pizza enthusiasts.”

Domino’s unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-focus continues to steer its goal of providing the most gratifying food experiences and solidifying its stature as the top-choice pizza brand across India. The Cheesy Rewards Program encapsulates this ethos by rewarding customers and adding another layer of joy to their Dominos pizza encounters.

Join us in this celebratory milestone marking one year of Cheesy Rewards, and dive into a universe of delightful pizza experiences with exclusive members-only promotions. Apart from accruing reward points on each order, program members can now select a complimentary gift of their preference, which includes choices from a succulent free cheese pizza, delicious garlic bread sticks, to an irresistible chocolate lava cake, and more.

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (NSE, BSE: JUBLFOOD) is India’s largest foodservice company and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. Incorporated in 1995, the Company holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. In India, it has a strong and extensive network of 1,838 Domino’s stores across 394 cities. In Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the Company operates through its wholly-owned owned subsidiaries which currently has 50 and 20 stores respectively. Jubilant FoodWorks also enjoys exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin’ restaurants in India and Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The Company currently operates 21 Dunkin’ restaurants across six Indian cities and 17 Popeyes restaurants in four cities. In 2019, Jubilant FoodWorks launched its first owned-restaurant brand ‘Hong’s Kitchen’ in the Chinese cuisine segment which now has 15 stores across three cities.

Note: All store counts as on June 30, 2023.

