Epstein Files: Donald Trump compromised by Israel, Jared Kushner wielded real influence; Explosive, shocking revelations in FBI report

In one video, Epstein is seen laughing and running around in a kitchen with several young women.

Kushner was the “real brains” behind the Trump presidential role

Role of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in investments linked to Russia

Role of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad

Epstein’s videos with young women

The US Department of Justice has released a new batch of millions of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The release of these files has once again sparked controversy surrounding US President Donald Trump and his close associates. The names of Trump, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Epstein’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz appear repeatedly in the released documents. These documents include an FBI report that, citing a “reliable confidential human source,” claims that Donald Trump was “compromised” by Israel. The report also states that Jared Kushner wielded real influence over Trump’s business empire and his presidency.According to the FBI report, the CHS (Confidential Human Source) told the agency that this was a case of “actual collusion” and that Trump was under Israeli influence. The report explicitly states that Kushner was the “real brains” behind the Trump organization and his presidential role. The report also mentions Kushner’s family background, recalling that his father was previously convicted of financial crimes, although Trump later pardoned him during his presidency.The FBI report also claims that Jared Kushner handled large investments linked to Russia and did not disclose them properly. The report also places Kushner’s real estate investment company, Cadre, under suspicion. In addition, questions have been raised about Trump’s past real estate deals. The report mentions a Beverly Hills mansion that Trump bought for approximately $41 million and later sold to a shell company with foreign connections for $95 million. An FBI source described the deal as “strange and full of red flags.”The documents also name Epstein’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz. According to the report, a confidential human source (CHS) claimed that Dershowitz was allegedly compromised by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and used his connections to influence wealthy and politically powerful individuals. The report also states that Jeffrey Epstein himself was similarly compromised, given his access to powerful political and business figures around the world.With the release of these documents, some old videos of Epstein have also gone viral on social media. In one video, he is seen laughing and running around in a kitchen with several young women, while in another, he is seen dancing with a woman. The authenticity of these videos could not be independently verified, but they have brought the case back into the spotlight. The US Department of Justice has stated that more than 3 million pages of documents related to the Epstein case have been released so far.