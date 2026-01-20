Home

News

I wasnt given the Nobel Peace Prize hence…: Donald Trump goes ballistic over several big issues; What does he want?

Trump said that Britain is planning to hand over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, which includes Diego Garcia, to Mauritius.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

US President Donald Trump has made several statements that have surprised the world—these statements and actions by Trump hint at his upcoming decisions. Even though Venezuelan activist Maria Corina Machado may have offered him her Nobel Prize, it hasn’t diminished Trump’s hunger for the award.US President Donald Trump has expressed his frustration at not receiving the Nobel Prize in a letter. Trump wrote to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, saying that Norway did not do the right thing by not giving him the Nobel Prize. Significantly, this letter written by Donald Trump to the Norwegian PM has been leaked, and its entire content has become public. Trump wrote to the Norwegian PM, “Your country did not give me the Nobel Peace Prize despite stopping more than eight wars. Given this, I no longer feel any responsibility to only think about peace. Although the issue of peace will always remain, I can now also think about what is right and proper for America.” The President said that since he did not receive the Nobel Prize despite doing great work towards peace, he might now take steps towards acquiring Greenland.On Tuesday, 20 January 2026, President Trump posted an AI-generated map on his social media platform Truth Social, which has caused a stir in Europe. This map shows Greenland, Canada, and Venezuela as American territories. The image shows Canada and Greenland depicted in the red, white, and blue colours of the American flag. This post is being linked to Trump’s “Mission Greenland.”US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, posted a picture on Truth Social showing the American flag being planted on Greenlandic soil. In the picture, Trump is seen planting the American flag on Greenland with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Along with this, there is also a plaque that reads: “Greenland is a territory of the United States, established in 2026.”Trump is trying every tactic to make his mission effective and successful. In this regard, he has threatened to impose a 200 percent tariff on France. The US President said that if Emmanuel Macron refuses to join the proposed Gaza peace board, he will impose a heavy 200 percent tariff on French wine and champagne. Reports suggest that Macron has rejected the invitation to join the Gaza Peace Board. Trump further stated that nobody wants Macron because he will be out of office very soon.On January 20, 2026, on Truth Social, Trump harshly criticized Britain over Diego Garcia. Diego Garcia is located in the central Indian Ocean. It was part of the British Indian Ocean Territory, but in 2025, the UK ceded sovereignty to Mauritius. Trump said that Britain is planning to hand over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, which includes Diego Garcia, to Mauritius. Diego Garcia is the location of a crucial US military base. Trump called this move senseless and said it was an act of complete weakness.