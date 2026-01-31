What The Newly Released Epstein Files Contain?

Newly Released Epstein Files: What Are The Allegations Against Donald Trump

Officials on Friday informed that the United States Justice Department released three million pages of documents linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Shedding light on the newly released documents, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the release includes nearly 18,000 pictures and 2,000 clips regarding the Epstein case. Not only Trump, the new controversial files included several allegations against famous leaders. According to Blanche, the release was mandated under the new Epstein Files Transparency Act in order to make more details public. He also informed that the department has six million documents and only half of them can be released for now.According to officials, familiar with the case, the remaining documents contain personal victim information, child sexual abuse material, sensitive records that cannot be public legally.It is to be noted that the newly released Epstein files don’t accuse Trump of criminal wrongdoing. The Department of Justice (DOJ) any claims within the documents are unverified and false.