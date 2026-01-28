Home

News

USA will no longer help if…: Donald Trump issues stark warning to this Muslim country

US President Donald Trump has issued stark warning to this Muslim country. Know details here.

What warning did Donald Trump issue to this Muslim country?

Who is the Iraqi leader at the center of Trump’s warning?

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Where could this warning have the most immediate impact in Iraq?

United States President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that any return to power by ex-prime minister Nouri al-Maliki would result in the loss of all U.S. assistance for Iraq. He emphasized that if Iraq elects this former leader, it would be making an extremely poor decision. Sharing a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “I’m hearing that the Great Country of Iraq might make a very bad choice by reinstalling Nouri al-Maliki as Prime Minister. Last time Maliki was in power, the Country descended into poverty and total chaos. That should not be allowed to happen again.”“Because of his insane policies and ideologies, if elected, the United States of America will no longer help Iraq and, if we are not there to help, Iraq has ZERO chance of Success, Prosperity, or Freedom. MAKE IRAQ GREAT AGAIN!” the post further reads. Previously, the largest Shia bloc in Iraq’s parliament, the Iran-backed Coordination Framework, nominated Nouri al-Maliki as their candidate for the Prime Minister’s position. This decision has not been received positively by United States President Donald Trump.On the other hand, Nouri al-Maliki’s appointment as Iraq’s prime minister has not yet finalized. Prior to Trump issuing this threat, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Iraq, currently, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. During this phone call ,Rubio stated that the Iran-supported government in Iraq would be destructive to both the nations of the Middle East and the interests of the United States of America.Nouri al-Maliki is a former Prime Minister of Iraq. He is presently the head of the Islamic Dawa Party and has been involved in politics since the early 1970s when he began opposing then-Iraqi President Saddam Hussein. After a US-backed crackdown in 1979, Al-Maliki fled to avoid execution and was in exile until 2003.He served as Iraq’s Prime Minister for two terms between 2006 and 2014, making him one of the most important Shia leaders after Saddam. During his administration, he did not stop the execution of Saddam. He also received criticism for his administration not preventing the deterioration of Iraq politically or socially while he was in power. As Prime Minister, Al-Maliki stepped down in 2014, yet was still involved in Iraqi politics through his role as Vice President for two separate terms between 2014 and 2018.