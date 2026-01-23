Here are some of the key details:

Donald Trump promoted his name more aggressively as a global brand after becoming the president for the second time.

By licensing 20 projects across different countries, he earned nearly USD 23 million.

The Trump World Center in Pune will be India’s first Trump-branded commercial real estate project

With Trump World Centre in Pune, Donald Trump is expected to earn around USD 289 million.

Trump used tariffs as a strategic weapon. The 46 percent tariff imposed on Vietnam was reduced to 20 percent after approval was granted for a $1.5 billion Trump Organization golf complex in Hanoi.

Cryptocurrency brings the biggest profits

US President Donald Trump’s personal wealth has witnessed an unprecedented rise in his second term in office, according to a report by The New York Times. The report further adds that within a year of assuming power in his second term, Trump’s net worth reportedly increased by nearly USD 1.4 billion (approximately Rs 12,800 crore). It is important to note that a major portion of this growth has come from cryptocurrency investments and global real estate businesses. While addressing at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump claimed that his policies and tariff strategies had brought USD 1.8 trillion in investments into the United States. However, ground realities are said to paint a different picture.Due to Donald Trump’s policies, the average American consumer is grappling with inflation. The average annual income in the US remains around USD 83,000. In comparison, within just one year, the income gap between Trump and an average American has widened to 16,720 times.Trump’s largest gains came from cryptocurrency. Through the Trump family company World Liberty Financial and a meme coin, earnings crossed $867 million.