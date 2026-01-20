Home

Donald Trump now intimidates France, threatens to impose 200 percent tariff on…, Macron government retaliates

Donald Trump’s administration took a major step on Tuesday, 2 December.

What Is the “Board of Peace”?

France’s Reaction to Tariff Threats

In a significant development, US President Donald Trump has now threatened to impose a massive 200 percent tariff on French wines and champagnes. The move is seen as the United States’ attempt to push French President Emmanuel Macron to join Trump’s Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global ‍conflicts. Donald Trump, when asked about Macron refusing to join the board, said, “Did he say that? Well, nobody wants him because he will be out ​of office very soon.” “I’ll put ‌a 200 percent tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he’ll join, but he doesn’t ​have to join,” Trump said. “I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland,” says Macron. It is important to note that the diplomatic stand-off between the US and France escalated after US President Donald Trump publicly shared a private text message from French President Emmanuel Macron questioning Washington’s approach to Greenland and global diplomacy.The “Board of Peace” is a global body first proposed by US President Donald Trump. The board is designed to oversee ceasefire and conflict resolution efforts related to the Gaza conflict. France, along with other European nations, has expressed reservations about the board’s structure and its potential to undermine or duplicate the United Nations’ established roles.Following Donald Trump’s statement, French leaders launched a scathing attack on the US president and strongly criticised the idea of tariffs being used as diplomatic leverage. Earlier this week, President Macron said such threats were “unacceptable” and promised that Europe would respond in a “united and coordinated manner” if tariffs were imposed. French Foreign Ministry officials also responded with sarcastic commentary on social media regarding US claims about Greenland. One message read, “If there were a fire someday, firefighters would intervene — so better burn the house now,” making light of US arguments about pre-emptive actions in Greenland.