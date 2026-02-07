Home

The controversial video contains claims and graphs questioning former President Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Was unaware of the offensive segment: Trump

I didn’t make a mistake: Trump

Video targeted Joe Biden’s 2020 win from Pennsylvania

US President Donald Trump had, on Thursday, February 5, posted a one-minute video on the Truth Social platform that showed former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as monkeys. He drew heavy flak from many quarters for sharing the demeaning video, which had been dubbed as racist by several parties. The video remained online for about 12 hours before it was deleted.However, Trump won’t apologise for posting the video clip. Trump, while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, 07 February 2026, said he had only watched the opening part of the clip and was unaware of the offensive segment, adding that staff members usually review the full content before posting.“I saw the beginning, which talked about alleged voting machine fraud. I passed it on and assumed it had been checked,” Trump said as he refused to apologise for the act even after widespread criticism. The US President insisted that he had done nothing wrong, claiming he reviews a large amount of material daily. “I didn’t make a mistake. I mean, I look at thousands of things,” he said.The controversial video contains claims and graphs questioning former President Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania in the 2020 Presidential Election. While the video covers Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania till 58-second mark, AI-generated images of Barack and Michelle Obama’s faces have been superimposed onto a monkey’s body, which suddenly appears at the 59-second mark with the song The Lion Sleeps Tonight playing in the background.