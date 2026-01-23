Home

Donald Trump pulls United States out of WHO, ending a relationship that spanned almost 80 years

The United States has officially withdrawn from the World Health Organization, ending nearly 80 years of membership and triggering global concerns over public health cooperation and pandemic preparedness.



The United States has officially left the World Health Organization (WHO). This action marks the finish of almost eighty years of being a member of the global health group that is part of the United Nations. Leaders from the United States shared this news with the public on Thursday.In January of last year, then-President Donald Trump signed an executive order to begin the withdrawal process from the WHO. The departure was finalized Thursday after the required year-long withdrawal process. Thursday’s departure follows a May 18 announcement that U.S. President Joe Biden would not reverse Trump’s decision to leave the organization. Trump accused the WHO of mismanaging the COVID-19 pandemic and withholding reforms. As stipulated by the WHO’s constitution, members must provide a one-year notice if they choose to leave the organization. However, concerns over U.S. funding shortages also remain as America still owes the WHO over $130 million in dues from 2024 and 2025.Trump also alleged that America’s contributions to the WHO were not reflected in its decision-making. “The United States taxpayer was forced to fund the WHO disproportionately to its role and voting power while other countries kicked in fractions of their fair share,” Trump officials said in a statement. Trump added the U.S. would establish “alternative alliances and partnerships” to replace the WHO. Washington did not immediately provide further details on how the exiting WHO framework would be replaced.Experts have raised concerns over America leaving the WHO, which provides assistance and guidance on public health issues. The WHO also coordinates responses to infectious disease outbreaks and pandemics around the world. Lawrence Gostin, a professor of global health law at Georgetown University said that Trump’s decision could be “devastating.” He went on to say that “when the U.S. goes, we lose access to the world’s surveillance system on infectious disease,” Gostin said.Leaders from around the world, along with the WHO have also called for America to remain in the organization. The U.N.-backed health body currently has 193 member states. As America’s departure finalizes, the WHO is left in a financial crunch. The U.S. had been responsible for funding nearly a quarter of the WHO’s $5.8 billion budget leading some to question how the WHO will operate moving forward. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general criticized Trump’s decision and described America’s departure as a “loss for WHO and for global health.”