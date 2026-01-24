US President Donald Trump slammed Canada, accusing it of opposing his plan to build a vast missile defence system over Greenland.Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump criticised Canada on Friday for opposing his proposed “Golden Dome” missile defence plan for Greenland, warning that China could “eat them up” within a year if it prioritises closer ties with Beijing over US-led security efforts. He took to Truth Social and wrote, “Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada. Instead, they voted in favour of doing business with China, who will ‘eat them up’ within the first year!” Trump’s outburst comes amid escalating tensions between the US and its northern neighbour, following recent remarks by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. On Wednesday, during his address at the 56th Annual Summit of the WEF, Trump criticised Carney, asserting that Canada should be more “grateful” to the US for the “freebies” it receives, including security protections. “Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should also be grateful, but they’re not. I saw your Prime Minister yesterday; he wasn’t so grateful. They should be grateful to us,” Trump said, adding that his plan to build a “Golden Dome” missile defence system will also provide protection to Canada. Also Read: India on Trump’s Target? Why Indian presence missing at Board of Peace meet, what challenges will India face now? Canada has agreed to cut its 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric cars in return for lower tariffs on Canadian farm products, CBS News reported. Carney said there would be an initial annual cap of 49,000 vehicles on Chinese EV exports to Canada, growing to about 70,000 over five years. China will reduce its total tariff on canola seeds, a major Canadian export, from 84 per cent to about 15 per cent, as per CBS News. Carney said China has become a more predictable partner to deal with than the US. “Our relationship has progressed in recent months with China. It is more predictable and you see results coming from that,” Carney said, as quoted by CBS News. Canada faces 35 per cent levy on its goods. Canada is affected by the blanket 50 per cent levy on imported metals and 25 per cent on non-US automobiles. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s meeting eased some tensions between the two countries, and tariffs were exempted on some Chinese products till November 10 2026. Earlier, both countries were threatening each other with a 100 percent tariff. (with ANI Inputs)
