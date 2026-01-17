Home

News

May put a tariff on countries: Donald Trump threatens countries worldwide over Greenland, warns of heavy tariffs if they dont back US

Denmark and other NATO allies have refused to cede the territory to the US, with France, Germany and other European countries sending their troops to Greenland to help boost the security.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Topics

US President Donald Trump is continuing his effort to obtain Greenland and is attempting to use tariffs as leverage against several countries that have refused to back the U.S.’s controversial proposal. Donald Trump has just issued a new threat relating to the Greenland matter to the entire world. He has stated that countries must support the United States in its attempt to take over Greenland. Countries that do not support the United States will face very high tariffs. This comment is part of his continual rhetoric regarding the United States taking over Greenland, and also for the first time mentions tariffs about this issue. Trump continues to declare that Greenland should be owned by the United States because it is critical to the national security of the United States. Denmark, Greenland. While the majority of European nations oppose the United States’ takeover of Greenland. Greenland is a natural resource-rich island located between North America and the Arctic region. “I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security,” Trump said. Trump has repeatedly asserted that Greenland is important to safeguard the US from Russia and China’s presence in the Arctic Ocean, and has demanded that the Kingdom of Denmark sell the self-governed territory. However, Denmark and other NATO allies have refused to cede the territory to the US, with France, Germany and other European countries sending their troops to Greenland to help boost the security. At an event related to rural health care that had nothing to do with Greenland, Trump mentioned Friday that he warned European partners they might face tariffs on pharmaceuticals. “I may do that for Greenland, too,” Trump added. “I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security. So I may do that,” he was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.In addition to stating the reasons he wants to obtain Greenland, Trump stated that he was in discussions with NATO regarding the territory. While speaking to the reporters, Trump added, “We need Greenland for national security very badly. If we don’t have it, we have a big hole in national security, especially when it comes to what we’re doing in terms of the Golden Dome,” as quoted by Al Jazeera.