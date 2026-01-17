Trump was attacked in Pennsylvania

Donald Trump says killing of protestors in Iran ‘stopping’

US President Donald Trump has received a direct threat from Tehran amid the rising tensions between the United States and Iran. According to the reports, the threat was broadcasted on Iran’s state television, where the images from the deadly attack during Trump’s election campaign in July 2024 were used. The state broadcaster showed an image of Trump in which he appeared to have been shot, as per news agency AFP. Along with it was a message stating that “this time the target will not be missed.” It is important to note that this is the most direct and open threat issued so far by Tehran against President Donald Trump. It comes amid reports suggesting that President Trump is considering a military strike against Iran. Iranian officials have warned Washington against carrying out any military action.During a presidential election campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July 2024, a man opened fire on Donald Trump. Luckily, the bullet grazed his ear and passed through. According to the reports, Iranian television used images from this very incident to issue the threat. No official response has so far come from authorities on the matter. Donald Trump, in an interview on Tuesday, said that if Iran intensifies action against protesters, the United States would respond forcefully. He mentioned Iran’s plans for executions and said that if they carry out anything like that, “we will take very strict action.”US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has been informed “on good authority” that executions in Iran “are stopping”. “We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping — it’s stopped — it’s stopping,” Trump said. “And there’s no plan for executions, or an execution, or executions — so I’ve been told that on good authority.”