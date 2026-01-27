Home

We will have to send fighter jets: Donald Trumps US sends strong warning to Canada over F-35 fighter jet deal

US Ambassador to Canada has said that the US Air Force may need to step in more if Canada buys fewer F-35s than agreed.

US Vs Canada: In a massive geopolitical development, the United States, led by President Donald Trump sent a big message to its North American neighbor Canada. In the latest global development, the US has threatened Canada over its planned purchase of F-35 fighter jets, raising concerns about airspace security and defence commitments. The statement is very significant as it is coming at a time when the US-Canada relations have been strained by the statements and tactics used US President Donald Trump in his second term.

Why US has warned Canada about fighter jets?

According to The Independent, quoting CBC News, US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra has said that if Canada buys fewer F-35s than agreed, the US Air Force may need to step in more often to help protect Canadian airspace. This message has added pressure at a time when relations between the two neighbours are already tense. For a background, readers can note that US-Canada relations have been under a lot of stress after Donald Trump became the President of the US in his second term.

Is US planning to increase its role in Canadian airspace?

It should be taken into perspective that US officials have hinted that if Canada reduces the number of fighter jets it buys, the United States could increase its role in Canadian airspace to address any gaps. This has sparked debate about sovereignty, cost, and Canada’s defence responsibilities.

Why is Canada is reviewing its decision to buy 88 F-35A fighter jets?

Canada is reviewing its decision to buy 88 F-35A fighter jets mainly because of rising costs and delays. The deal was initially valued at $19 billion, but delivery delays have pushed the projected cost up to $27.7 billion. Interestingly, Canada confirmed a few weeks earlier that it was reassessing the purchase due to these growing expenses.

More recently, Canada reportedly cancelled its trade talks with China after the warning issued by the US President.

Donald Trump’s warning to Canada

Also, the United States President had earlier criticised Canada for opposing his proposed “Golden Dome” missile defence plan for Greenland, warning that China could “eat them up” within a year if it prioritises closer ties with Beijing over US-led security efforts.