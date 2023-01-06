Don’t sweat it; there’s still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lottery players whose numbers didn’t hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize when a drawing is held Friday night.
The estimated $940 million jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth largest in U.S. history.
Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.6 million.
The $940 million jackpot is for winners who choose an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Winners usually want cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $483.5 million.
If there is no winner, the next drawing will be held Tuesday night.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
House Speaker election, vote process explained in 3 charts
[ad_1] Kevin McCarthy isn’t the first person to be in this position.Of the more than 50 speakers of the House,...
Ex-USC official involved in ‘Varsity Blues’ scandal gets six months in prison
[ad_1] BOSTON — A former University of Southern California athletics department official who accepted bribes from the ringleader of a...
Person in custody following Virginia elementary school shooting that left teacher injured
[ad_1] One person was arrested following a shooting Friday at a Virginia elementary school that left a teacher injured, police...
Hollywood ‘nepo baby’ stars should adopt Allison Williams’ strategy
[ad_1] Since the term “nepo baby” — referring to stars whose parents are part of the entertainment industry — first...
DeSantis will seek to bring Disney’s special Florida district Reedy Creek under direct state control
[ad_1] Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will seek to bring Disney's special governing district under direct state control in a bid...
FDA approves new Alzheimer’s drug that appears to slow disease
[ad_1] The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an Alzheimer’s drug shown in clinical trials to slow cognitive decline...
Average Rating