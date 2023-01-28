DR. NIHAR MUNSI EYE FOUNDATION CELEBRATES ITS 30TH ANNIVERSARY WITH THE INAUGURATION OF ITS PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY AND VISION THERAPY DIVISIONS, THE LAUNCH OF ITS NEW WEBSITE, AND THE HOLDING OF A SCIENTIFIC PANEL DISCUSSION ON IMPORTANT ASPECTS OF PRESENT-DAY EYE DISEASES AND THEIR TREATMENT AND SURGERY

Read Time: 1 Minute, 47 Second

Dr. Nihar Munsi Eye Foundation celebrated its 30th anniversary here today with the inauguration of its Pediatric Ophthalmology Division and Vision Therapy Divisions and the launch its new website www.nmeyefoundation.com in the august presence of Shri Debashis Kumar, MLA, and Shri Sourav Basu, Councillor, Ward No. 86, Kolkata Municipal Corporation.



Thereafter, following an address of welcome to all by the Managing Trustee, Shri Shayan Munshi, there was a scientific panel discussion on important aspects of present-day eye diseases and their treatment and surgery conducted by the Foundation’s Medical Superintendent and the heads of its various divisions, and attended by ophthalmologists, colleagues of the Foundation’s empanelled doctors, general physicians, cardiologists, diabeticians, paediatricians and others from the medical fraternity, past patients, donors, contributors, sponsors, representatives of the communication media, members of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, and its employees. The discussion was followed by a question-and-answer session.



About the Foundation

Set up in 1993 to serve as a living memorial to the late Dr. Nihar Kumar Munsi (1903 -1989) the legendary eye surgeon who had become a household name during his lifetime, the Foundation has in the last 30 years built up an excellent reputation as a specialised day-care centre for its high-quality eye treatment and surgery facilities for the community at affordable costs; moreover, it has in the past organised numerous camps in and around Kolkata to identify patients for free cataract surgeries for the underprivileged. At present, the Foundation’s services include SICS/ Phaco Surgery, Retinal Surgery, Glaucoma, Oculoplasty, Refraction/ Optical, and it runs special diagnostic clinics for Humphrey Visual Field Analysis (HVF), Digital Funds Fluorescein Angiography (DFA), Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Diode Laser, Yag Laser, B Scan and A Scan (Biometry) and Specular Microscopy. In the last 30 years, over 10,00,000 patients have been treated at the Foundation, the total number of surgeries performed being more than 2,00,000.

For more details and pictures, kindly contact Alok Das at 91637 39533 or Rituja Shee at 62903 68044. They may also be contacted by media persons seeking interviews with the Foundation’s Managing Trustee, Medical Superintendent and other eye specialists.

