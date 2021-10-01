October 1, 2021

Durga Puja International 2021: Theme from tradition, a delight in Durga Puja in Bangladesh too! Here are the four best pujas …

2 hours ago admin


Worship of Dhakeswari Temple: This Dhakeswari Temple is one of the oldest temples in Bangladesh. Folklore has it that Raja Ballal Sen found a Durga idol in the forest on the banks of the river Buriganga. After that he installed that idol and introduced Durga Puja. Since then this temple is known as Dhakeswari temple. Many people say that the capital Dhaka was named after this temple.



