Duroflex’s latest ‘Mattress Exchange’ program urges consumers to upgrade their sleep experience

A good night’s sleep is critical for our health. In fact, it is just as important as eating a balanced, nutritious diet and exercising. However, a lot of people aren’t aware that their mattress which plays a key role in how they sleep, needs to be changed every 7 to 8 years. Even if they are aware of this fact, they hesitate from changing their mattress because they don’t know what to do with their old one. With the aim of addressing this issue and enhancing people’s sleep experience, Duroflex, India’s leading sleep solutions provider, has released a new digital film to introduce their ‘Mattress Exchange’ program. The program will allow people to exchange their old mattresses and buy new ones at a discounted price. The offer will be available from April 28, 2023, to May 31, 2023.

Commenting on this initiative, Mohanraj J., CEO, Duroflex said, “At Duroflex, our core mission is to help the people of India sleep better and healthier. An old mattress can disrupt more than sleep. From chronic back pain to skin allergies, using an old mattress after its lifespan can have unpleasant consequences. As India’s sleep expert, our goal with the Duroflex Mattress Exchange Program is to help consumers get rid of their old mattresses and bring home research-backed mattress that suits their needs and gives them a good night’s sleep.”

Mattresses need to be replaced every 7 to 8 years. The same mattresses used for a prolonged period, beyond 8 years can cause a poor posture and disrupted sleep. Considering this, this is a wonderful opportunity for those looking to dispose of an old mattress and replace it with a new one. The brand also offers discounts on other products including pillows, mattress protectors and furniture.

In the digital film, the brand captures the moment where a person is trying to sell his old, torn, and stained mattress at an auction. As he displays his foam mattress, he asks if anyone in the audience would like the mattress, to which they all laugh. The film ends with him waking up from a dream with a line communicating how difficult it is to sell an old mattress even in one’s dreams, and that enrolling in Duroflex’s ‘Mattress Exchange’ program can help solve this problem.

The digital film link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FjIuI6HbRWM

Consumers can avail of the Duroflex Mattress Exchange program at Duroflex Experience Centers and authorised business dealers in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Gurgaon, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

As a caring and responsible company, Duroflex has partnered with SADS India (Share At Door Step), a cause-led ecommerce platform, to recycle the old mattresses collected as part of the exchange program. The goal is to dispose of the old mattresses in a responsible manner and avoid environmental impact caused by discarded mattresses.

About Duroflex: Duroflex is one of India’s leading sleep solutions providers with a wide range of premium mattresses and sleep accessories. This revolutionary brand with over six decades of expertise and state-of-the-art technology is redefining the meaning of quality sleep. Duroflex has distinguished itself as a leader in the industry with an innovative and cutting-edge range of products that is first of its kind in India. Its signature range – Duropedic is India’s No.1 doctor recommended orthopedic mattress range. The brand is today synonymous with quality, innovation, and comfort. Its product portfolio is backed by strong technical know-how, modern equipment, and the ability to understand future needs.

Follow us on @duroflexworld