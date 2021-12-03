Earlier, the famous South African scientist Anna von Gottberg said that omecran excess levels have spread throughout South Africa. – News18 Bangla

#NewDelhi: The whole world is suffering from Omicron. At the moment, Omicron Infection has spread to about 30 countries in 12 countries. At the moment, even more alarming information has come up in a study of South Africa. It has been revealed that the Omicron variant of Covid 19 is attacking with three times more energy than the Delta or Beta species had in attacking the corona for the second or third time. According to the study, it is entering the body through the immune system created by the previous infection. And with that, panic has been created anew.

As of November 26, a total of 2 million 80 thousand people tested positive for corona, of which more than 35 thousand were infected for the second time. Corona virus infection has been detected in their body again after 90 days. The transmission has been calculated on the basis of the last three corona waves. This research paper has published detailed information on this subject. There, it was said, those who did not have coronary heart disease were most affected during the Delta infection. The South African paramedic said this in a tweet.

Earlier, the famous South African scientist Anna von Gottberg said that omecran excess levels have spread throughout South Africa. However, they also felt that vaccination could play an active role in preventing the transmission of corona species such as Omicron in the country. If the right amount of vaccination is given across the country, then it is possible to prevent the spread of Omicron.

However, he reminded that vaccination does not mean that no one will be infected with corona. Vaccination actually reduces the risk of death and morbidity due to corona infection in the human body. Vaccinated people are less likely to be taken to hospital. In this case too, he wants to give importance to vaccination.