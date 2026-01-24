An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Tibet on Saturday. The depth was 10 km, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.Tibet: An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Tibet on Saturday. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake’s depth was 10 km. The NCS took to X and informed that “EQ of M: 3.0, On: 24/01/2026 03:40:55 IST, Lat: 28.37 N, Long: 88.02 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet.” An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Tibet on Wednesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 90km. In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.3, On: 14/01/2026 12:27:41 IST, Lat: 27.96 N, Long: 87.87 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Tibet.” It was the second earthquake in the region within 10 days. On January 24, a quake of magnitude 4.3 struck Tibet. The depth of the quake was 90 km.
Also Read: EARTHQUAKE of 5.7 magnitude hits Leh Ladakh, govt issues advisory
EQ of M: 3.0, On: 24/01/2026 03:40:55 IST, Lat: 28.37 N, Long: 88.02 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 23, 2026
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/EsqIs2sGcy
Source link
Leave a Reply