EESL FORGES INR 700 CRORE PARTNERSHIPS AT THE 14TH CLEAN ENERGY MINISTERIAL

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a prominent joint venture of Public Sector Undertakings under the Ministry of Power, hosted an impactful event titled “Accelerating India’s Net Zero Transition through Energy Efficiency, Sustainable Cooling & Mobility” during the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) meeting in Goa. The Notable attendees in the event were Shri Stanzin Chosphel, Executive Councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh; Shri Pradeep Kumar Jena, Chief Secretary Govt of Odisha; Shri Ajay Jain, (Special Guest), Special Chief Secretary, Govt of Andhra Pradesh; and Mr. Tilman Kuban (Member of German Bundestag) apart from participants from BEE, Industry, Academia, State Nodal Agencies (SDAs), Development institutions, and International Organisations.

As part of the event, EESL unveiled its new Energy Efficiency Strategy crafted in close collaboration with USAID India, which reinforces its pivotal role in driving India’s net-zero aspirations. Additionally, EESL solidified its commitment to decarbonization by signing a strategic MOU with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), India to shape forward-looking strategies and programs. This transformational partnership encompasses key areas such as super-efficient cooling and heating, integrated energy efficiency services, utility energy management, demand flexibility, electric mobility, and regional expansion in South Asia.

This event under the aegis of the Clean Energy Ministerial witnessed the exchange of 15 crucial Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), showcasing EESL’s dedication to exploring innovative solutions for energy access, clean cooking, decarbonization, and energy efficiency initiatives.

A noteworthy alliance was established with the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Company Limited (APSHCL), amounting to INR 110 crores. In this collaboration, EESL will provide energy-efficient appliances to beneficiaries residing in Jagananna Colonies under the esteemed Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu (NPI) scheme. The initiative will witness the dissemination of 6 Lakhs LED bulbs, 3 Lakhs LED tubelights, and 3 Lakhs BLDC ceiling fans through the nodal agency, Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation Ltd (APSEEDCO).

Another significant MOU was inked with IIT Madras, aiming to support Medium, Small, and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) in enhancing productivity and cost savings through energy assessments and the implementation of energy conservation measures. The partnership will enable MSMEs’ access to markets and support them in commercializing technologies.

EESL’s strategic partnership with Loughborough University, UK, under the Modern Energy Cooking Service (MECS) program, valued at INR 50 crores, aims to drive large-scale promotion and deployment of electric cooking in India. The agreement will lay the foundation for clean cooking technology promotion among residential consumers and empower solution providers through capacity-building initiatives, facilitating a seamless transition to cleaner cooking practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri. Stanzin Chosphel, Executive Councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh praised EESL for bringing energy efficiency into the ecosystem of Leh-Ladakh by distributing 40,000 energy efficient bulbs in the region. Additionally, he mentioned that EESL is at the forefront of discovering innovative ways to incorporate energy-efficient solutions into buildings within the health department and medical institutions, with the goal of transitioning these structures into net-zero buildings.

Also, present at the occasion was Shri Pradeep Kumar Jena, Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha. During the event, he highlighted EESL’s initiatives in the field of energy efficient lighting, cooling and EMobility, and said that EESL is indeed the largest platform for promoting energy efficiency in the world.

Shri Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh, who graced this event with his presence, lauded EESL’s efforts in mainstreaming energy efficiency in India through household appliances like LED bulbs, tube lights and fans.

Mr Vishal Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, EESL, said, “These partnerships and collaborations reinforce EESL’s commitment to driving energy efficiency and sustainability in various sectors. The Memorandums of Understanding exchanged during the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial mark a significant step towards achieving India’s ambitious energy goals. By pooling our expertise and resources with experts, we will accelerate the pace of India’s transition towards clean energy solutions. EESL remains dedicated to promoting a clean, sustainable, and inclusive energy future, while addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with energy efficiency.”

EESL also marked a momentous agreement of approximately INR 50 crores with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh. This collaboration endeavors to address electricity and cooking needs in remote areas of Leh by distributing rechargeable inverter bulbs and induction cookstoves.

Recognizing the significance of rural eCommerce and promoting local products, EESL signed an MoU with CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd., facilitating the distribution of energy-efficient appliances through more than 4 Lakh Common Service Centers under CSC Grameen eStore, bolstering rural eCommerce and supporting the “Vocal for Local” initiative.

EESL’s partnership with BAPS Swami Narayan Sanstha (Akshardham) focuses on implementing energy efficiency measures across BAPS centers and temples in India. This endeavor seeks to significantly reduce energy consumption and carbon footprints, while championing clean cooking solutions and e-mobility initiatives.

Furthermore, EESL entered into other significant MoUs with Shakti Foundation, Clean Cooling Collaborative (CCC), Alliance for Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE), Collaborative Labeling and Appliance Standards Programme (CLASP), EMC Kerala, and Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST)-Shirdi. These collaborations aim to drive the adoption of energy-efficient technologies, revolutionize the cooling sector, promote cleaner solutions, and conduct energy audits to enhance energy efficiency across various facilities.

These strategic partnerships epitomize EESL’s commitment to enabling India’s transition towards its Net Zero goal through innovative and energy-efficient solutions. Leveraging the expertise and resources of its esteemed partners, EESL stands poised to lead the country towards a secure, sustainable, and energy-efficient future.

