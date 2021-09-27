September 27, 2021

Eggs flew over French President Macron’s body

#Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron has been shot dead The incident took place in the French city of Lyon on this day Macron 8 went to attend a ceremony there At that moment, he was killed by throwing eggs at him from the crowd

French President Recep Tayyip Erdogan went to France to attend a food fair At that moment, a protester threw eggs at him from the crowd For a while, it did not hit the French president in the face, it hit him on the shoulder Although the egg did not crack After laying eggs, the protesters started shouting ‘Long live the revolution’

After the incident, the police arrested the protestor. A spokesman for Macron’s office, however, declined to comment Last June, a man slapped the French president That happened in southern France The man was sentenced to four months in jail

Source link

