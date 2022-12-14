‘Ellen’ show DJ, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, dies at 40

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the longtime DJ on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, has died, according to his wife and a representative.

He was 40.

The representative said Boss died by suicide without sharing further details. NBC News has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and the coroner for comment.

Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, with whom he shares three children, shared a statement on his death Wednesday.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.”

Holker Boss said her husband valued family, friends and community, adding that “leading with love and light was everything to him.”

“I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory,” she continued, noting the family is asking for privacy. “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss joined “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as a guest DJ in 2014, according to Deadline. He became an executive producer on the show in 2020.

He was a former contestant on dance competition show “So You Think You Can Dance” and appeared in several “Step Up” films, according to his IMDb profile.

He and his wife, also a dancer who appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance,” posted a video of themselves dancing in front of their Christmas tree on their Instagram accounts on Sunday.

Both also shared Instagram posts celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary earlier this week.

In Holker’s post, she wrote: “Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.