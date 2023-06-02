 Ellenbarrie Signs Onsite Plant Agreement With Tata Metaliks Limited

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd (Ellenbarrie) and TATA Metaliks Ltd (TML) have inked a contract for long term supply of gases to TML’s Kharagpur Plant.

The supplies will total 250 MT of Oxygen per day, apart from Nitrogen and Argon, and will be made available from a dedicated production facility being setup at TML’s Plant. The gases will cater to increased requirement of TML’s Blast Furnaces.

Incidentally, Ellenbarrie is also marking its golden jubilee year, being incorporated in 1973.

Mr Alok Krishna, Managing Director, Tata Metaliks Ltd commented:

“Tata Metaliks values Ellenbarrie as its long-term reliable partner for supply of industrial gases. The proposed expansion of their existing facilities would meet the growth requirement of Tata Metaliks.”

Mr Padam Agarwala, Managing Director, Ellenbarrie commented:

“Ellenbarrie takes pride in its long-term partnership with Tata Metaliks. Our experience with Tata Group has been always very satisfying. TML has posed a challenge to us by expecting the first supply of Gases within one year and we shall work overtime to meet their expectations.

Being the largest Independent Gases Manufacturer in India, the Company has developed inhouse excellence in Manufacturing and Application Technologies, without any foreign support.

Ellenbarrie had made a humble beginning 50 Years ago with a small merchant plant near Kolkata. In this Golden Jubilee year, we are planning multiple projects in West Bengal, including another 250 TPD Merchant Air Separation plant and another project to capture Carbon di Oxide from industrial emissions”