Empowering Bengal’s Power Sector: IEEMA’s Role in the Transformative Growth Story

IEEMA, the apex association of manufacturers of electrical, industrial electronics and allied equipment in India, flagged off its `Bengal Power Conclave- 2023’ here today at a function attended by over 250 delegates from Govt. officials, representatives from electrical & allied industry,power utilities and other dignitaries.

A coffee table book “The Bengal Story – A Chronicle of Power & Progress” was formally launched on this occasion. This coffee table book tells the story of the remarkable journey through the power sector of Bengal; the key milestones and achievements.

The Conclave provided a unique platform for experts to share the best practices and deliberate upon key topics such as Energy Pathways, Smart Power Generation, Smart Grid, Transmission & Distribution and Smart Metering Journey.

“The four main important things are Roti, Kapda, Makaan and Bijli. All Power department, Utilities, Industries have to work together. Nothing can be achieved without the support of Industry & IEEMA. He added that tremendous improvement is seen in the last decade.Also India has the second largest Power transmission network in the world. He laid emphasis on the use of renewable energy and pumped hydro storage in the state” stated Mr. R N Singh, Chairman, Damodar Valley Corporation.

“Laid Emphasis on power as the blood line of infrastructure. Hence the increasing demand of power should not hinder our carbon goals. Industry should be acclaimed to Balance Power, both Renewable and The conventional sources of energy.The policy will be pro user and for the investors”statedMr. Praloy Majumdar, WBCS(Exe), Joint Secretary, Department of Power, Government of West Bengal.

“Thrilled to witness the rise of West Bengal as it propels India towards its $5 trillion economy dream! The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of West Bengal for 2023-24 (at current prices) is projected to be Rs 17.19 lakh crore, amounting to growth of 10.6% over 2022-23. Expenditure (excluding debt repayment) in 2023-24 is estimated to be Rs 2,78,622 crore, an increase of 8.6% over the revised estimates of 2022-23, the state’s remarkable progress is commendable. “Let’s celebrate this success story and march towards a prosperous future together!” stated Mr Hamza Arsiwala, President Elect, IEEMA.

Mr. Sunil Singhvi, Vice President, IEEMA appreciated the State Government for a remarkable feat! WBSEDCL’s AT&C Loss has dropped from 29.84% in 2015-16 to an impressive 16.65% in 2021-22. A clear testament to their dedication towards efficient power management and progress. Let’s continue this trend towards a brighter and more sustainable future.

Mr. Devesh Goel, Chairman Eastern Region, IEEMA mentioned that Bengal Power Conclave symbolizes our commitment to a brighter future for the people of Bengal. Together, let’s power progress and shape a prosperous tomorrow.

“The Bengal Power Conclave stands as a testament to Bengal’s unwavering commitment to power the future with innovation, sustainability and progress. It is a transformative journey,” said Ms Charu Mathur, DG, IEEMA.

“May I also assure the Government of West Bengal that IEEMA would be happy to partner with the State Government in Conducting comprehensive market research to understand the current state of the electrical and electronics industry in West Bengal. Identify potential growth opportunities, key players, and challenges in the market. Collaborate on Finding Innovative Startups and facilitating Start-up Conclave and promoting Govt schemes for Startups in West Bengal. We would also like to engage in networking events, trade shows, and conferences to establish connections with industry stakeholders, government officials, and potential customers,” Ms Charu Mathur said in her inaugural address.

The dignitaries present at the Conclave included Mr R N Singh, Chairman,Damodar Valley Corporation, Mr. Praloy Majumdar, WBCS(Exe), Joint Secretary, Department of Power, Government of West Bengal, Mr Hamza Arsiwala, President-Elect, IEEMA, Mr Sunil Singhvi, Vice President, IEEMA&Mr SiddharthBhutoria, NEC Member, IEEMA.

West Bengal achieved 100% household electrification in 2017 and now the focus of the Department of Power is on strengthening the transmission and distribution network in the State along with ambitious plans for the promotion of green/renewable energy and for the installation of grid connected, ground mounted, roof-top and ﬂoating solar power plants.

The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited leads the Nation among all India Thermal Power Plants based on PLF ranking (FY 22-23) by CEA, Ministry of Power, Govt of India with Bakreswar Thermal Power Station ranked 1st, Santaldih Thermal Power Station ranked 2nd and Sagardighi Thermal Power Plant ranked fifth.

A joint venture between DVC and NTPC RE Ltd. is actively working on Renewable Energy Projects and awarded the contract for setting-up a 10 MW Ground Solar Plant at Koderma along with initiatives of setting up EV Charging Infrastructure. The RE expansion plan includes the addition of 5929 MW through the installation of solar and pump storage projects.

IEEMA, which completed 75 years last year, is an apex body representing Indian Electrical and allied electronics industry with about 1000 members. IEEMA members contribute to more than 95 percent of the power equipment installed in India and represent a turnover of over 50 billion dollars. The Association has played a phenomenal role in the growth of the power sector since independence and is committed to being the torch-bearer of the sectoral transformation plans for electricity and the energy sector.

