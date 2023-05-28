Enjoy ‘Free Travel Days’ in Switzerland with this Special Swiss Travel Pass Offer from April 15 – May 14

The fastest, most convenient and comfortable way to navigate your way in and around Switzerland is through the country’s efficient public transport system. The system’s Swiss Travel Pass (STP) is a single ticket that enables visitors to explore Switzerland from end-to-end seamlessly by train, bus or boat.

From April 15, 2023 – May 14, 2023, travellers can avail a special offer that will enable them to stay longer and discover more of Switzerland! The two most popular Swiss Travel Pass categories are now on sale. With the purchase of a 4-day Swiss Travel Pass, get one extra day free and for the price of an 8-day Swiss Travel Pass, travellers can get up to 2 extra travel days and can spend a full ten days exploring Switzerland in a hassle-free manner.

Valid across all modes of transportation in Switzerland’s dense and interconnected public transport network, travellers can be assured of a hassle free and seamless travel experience with a Swiss Travel Pass. Most routes don’t need a reservation and you can hop on and hop off as you wish. Trains, boats and buses all connect with each other, and timetables are created in such a way that there are no long wait times between connections. With ease of travel and increased connectivity central to the purpose of the Swiss Travel Pass, one can also download the Swiss Travel Guide app which provides on the go information for your next bus, boat or train trip with real time updates to the timetables and schedules.

With unlimited travel by train, bus or boat to more than 90 cities and towns and free admission to more than 500 museums, the Swiss Travel Pass is truly an all-in-one ticket. It also gets you free access to mountain excursions to Rigi, Stanserhorn and Stoos, as well as discounts of up to 50% to Mt. Titlis, Mt. Pilatus, Glacier 3000 and other mountain excursions.

Also, children up to 16 years of age can travel free of charge with a complimentary Swiss Family Card, when accompanied by a parent holding a Swiss Travel Pass.

Additionally, pass holders can also embark on the unforgettable Grand Train Tour of Switzerland and experience Switzerland’s renowned panoramic train routes. The STP is valid on all panoramic routes though some might have a reservation fee due to limited availability of seats.

Using the free travel days with the Swiss Travel Pass offer, travellers can design their own unique itinerary along the train route to explore Switzerland’s incomparable destinations at their own pace. They can also choose from any of the pre-designed tours and packages such as the 8-day ‘Original Tour’, which includes accommodation and all five panoramic trains set across ten different locations like Zurich, Lucerne, Interlaken, Zermatt, St. Moritz and more! Starting and ending in Zurich, travellers can hop on or off at any point along the tour and is the ideal experience for first-time visitors to Switzerland.

The Swiss Travel Pass limited offer can be booked from April 15th 2023 to May 14 2023 is valid for both 1st and 2nd class passes, within six months from the date of issue. Swiss Travel Passes can be purchased online or from your nearest travel agent.

To know more, visit: MySwitzerland.com/grandtraintour

To avail the Swiss travel pass promotion, visit: MySwitzerland.com/stpspring