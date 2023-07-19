Equal Opportunity Now for Boys and Girls to learn together in a Co-Educational Environment

J.D. Birla Institute (JDBI) is a private unaided College in Kolkata affiliated to Jadavpur University, a centre of eminence and distinction in the field of higher education. In acknowledgement of its continuous quest for excellence and the exemplary standards it has set and maintained through decades. In 2010 the Institute was awarded the highest possible “A” Grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Currently the college is preparing for its 3rd cycle of accreditation. The Institute is a part of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Established in 1962, the Institute has completed over 60 years in service to higher education and over these six decades it has grown with the needs and demands of the changing times. Originally a girl’s college, 06 undergraduate courses and 04 postgraduate courses apart from one PG diploma and some certificate courses are being offered to students with BBA being co-educational. In the recent years, the college has seen an increase in the number of application from boys seeking admission to its science and commerce programmes as well besides similar inquiries received on the college website. The College thus wishes to open the exclusively for girls only Science and Commerce courses to boys as well. Permission for admitting boys in all courses has been granted by Jadavpur University from academic year 2023-2024.

All courses offered by JDBI are new age programmes that focus on skill development and entrepreneurship. Over the years each course has acquired its distinct recognition status in the city and some are much sought after by students. This is evident in the higher number of application received every year visa vis the number of seats available. There are currently about 1600 students studying at the campus and the Alumni are well placed

Course Offered

· Undergraduate Courses (3-years Degree Courses)

B.Sc (Hons) in Food Science & Nutrition Management

B.Sc (Hons) in Textile & Fashion Technology

B.Sc (Hons) in Interior Designing

B.Sc (Hons) in Human Development

B.Com (Hons)

BBA

· Postgraduate Courses (2-years Degree Courses)

M.Sc in Food & Nutrition

M.Sc in Textiles & Clothing

M.Sc in Human Development

M.Com

· Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Nutrition (1-year Course)

All the courses have been adapted to the 4-year (8 semesters) format based on the NEP curriculum framework and shall be implemented from Academic Session 2023-2024.

Advantages of being at JDBI

· Degree from one of the leading universities of India.

· 4-year progammes based on the NEP curriculum framework.

· Excellent infrastructure and state-of-the-art laboratories.

· Smart classrooms facilitating IT-enabled pedagogy.

· Mentoring by well-qualified full-time faculty.

· Experiential learning through excursions and field visits.

· Internship and placement support.

· Free additional value-added short-term courses.

· Host of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities for all round development.

· MoA with international national and national organizations for educational collaborations

│Okhlahoma State University (USA)│Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women (Coimbatore) │ICFAI Business School, Kolkata (IBS) │ Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI, Ahmedabad)

Placement & Alumni

The Institute has an active placement cell under the supervision of two full-time placement officers. Some of the organizations where students have been placed include Wipro Ltd, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Price Waterhouse Coopers (Service Delivery Centre), Trendsutra Client Services Pvt. Ltd (Pepperfry.com), Nolte India Innovative Homes, Cee Bee Design Studio, Design Studio, Ritika Pvt. Ltd. (Ritu Kumar), Texport Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Cachet Exports Pvt. Ltd., Unicraft International, Hospitals (Manipal Hospitals-Bangalore, Belle Vue Clinic, Bhagirathi Neotia Woman & Child Care Centre) Hotels (Taj, Hyatt Regency, JW Marriott) and many more.

The college’s active alumni have over 3000 members.

Faculty & Research

There are 50 full-time confirmed faculties, who are distinguished scholars and are recruited as per UGC norms. They are competent and excel in their respective field of study. This is evident in the students’ satisfaction that is reflected in their semester wise feedback. Faculties also undertake research extensively although the college is primarily a UG college. More than 250 research papers have been published and over 17 UGC-sponsored projects completed by the faculty members in the last decade.

Pedagogy & Activities

The Institute aims to educate and train students and enable them to become sincere, engaged and generous leaders of tomorrow. The Institute believes in the spirit of boundary-less learning and free and open knowledge-sharing.

Our commitment towards excellence in the field of education is easily achieved through our impressive infrastructure, student-focus initiatives and facilities that edge on overall and holistic growth of our pupils. Conducive teaching and learning environment is provided through a well secured, neat and clean campus, air-conditioned lecture rooms equipped with digital panels/ LCD projectors, state-of-the-art laboratories and required support systems. The campus is WiFi enabled. The automated and partially digitized library has an impressive collection of learning resources including books, journals and reference materials for all the graduate and post-graduate courses. Earnest endeavor by well qualified and dedicated teaching faculty at the Institute prepares students to face the challenging global environment.

The pedagogy adopted at the institute is student centric with a scope of flipped classrooms through student’s seminars, projects and term paper presentations that provides practical hands-on experiences and prepares students to face the challenges of a rapidly-changing world. Annual educational excursions within the country are conducted to expose students to new age learning. The college also regularly hosts seminars and conferences to expose students to burning issues and new age topics. Every year several curricular and co-curricular events are organized to aptly broaden the learning experience of our students. Leadership skills in students are sharpened through various clubs that they lead. An active NSS wing comprising of 3-units with over 300 student volunteers organize and participate in a number of outreach programmes and social activities.