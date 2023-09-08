EuroKids Celebrates Teachers’ Day Expressing Heartfelt Gratitude to Educators Shaping India’s Next-Generation

EuroKids, India’s leading preschool, celebrated Teachers’ Day to honor the invaluable contribution of educators in nurturing young minds and shaping the country’s future. The event marked a meaningful celebration with the participation of over 794 educators and 6000+ children from across 80+ EuroKids centres. Through the celebration, EuroKids aimed at instilling values of respect, gratitude, and admiration for teachers in the early years of a child’s life.

Teachers’ Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of India’s former President, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, is a day dedicated to acknowledging the pivotal role teachers play in shaping the next generation. EuroKids seized this opportunity to express gratitude to its educators and highlight their commitment to fostering holistic development in children. Through the nationwide celebration of Teachers’ Day, Eurokids reinforced the pivotal role of teachers in setting the foundation for a child’s lifelong journey

The preschool made this occasion memorable for both the teachers and the students through a series of engaging and fun activities, which strengthened the teacher-student bond. As a gesture of love and respect for teachers, children presented them with flowers and handmade cards, played games, performed dance as well as sang for their teachers.

EuroKids also organised an in-house program to honor the teachers and to educate the children about the significance of having a mentor. The preschool recognises the importance of teaching lifelong values contributing to children’s personal growth and overall development. Such celebrations foster confidence, emotional intelligence, and cultural awareness among children while highlighting the role of educators as role models.

Reflecting on the importance of teachers in children’s lives, KVS Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning (EuroKids) said, “Teachers’ Day is an occasion of great significance for us at EuroKids, and it is celebrated with utmost reverence and gratitude. The influence of teachers extends far beyond the classroom, shaping the values and character of our future leaders. Our children’s beautiful hand-flower printing and heartfelt gestures of gratitude testify to the lasting impression our teachers leave. As we commemorate Teachers’ Day, we reiterate our unwavering dedication to nurturing academic excellence and essential values that shape compassionate, responsible, and well-rounded individuals.”

Expressing happiness on the celebration of Teachers’ Day, Suman Sreedhar, Centre Head, Court Road, Jalna, added, “The warmth and gratitude shown by our little ones has filled our hearts with joy. On this special day, the students were greeted with open arms by their beloved teachers, and an assembly was organised to underline the significance of this occasion. The students’ thoughtful gestures, from gifts and flowers to heartwarming performances, truly touched our hearts. We extend our sincere thanks to all parents and children for their immense love and respect. Together, we continue to create a nurturing environment for our students to grow and learn.”

As a leading preschool brand, EuroKids is a pioneer in early childhood care and education and is committed to ensuring the holistic development of children. The Teachers’ Day celebration not only made the day special for teachers and students but also instilled the values of gratitude and appreciation in the students’ hearts.

