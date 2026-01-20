Home

The EU chief offered to deepen cooperation with the US in Arctic region and termed imposing additional tariffs a “mistake.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday announced that the European Union’s (EU) response to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs against European nations over Greenland will be “unflinching, united and proportional.” In her speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Tuesday, Leyen stated, “We consider the people of the United States not just our allies, but our friends.” “And plunging us into a dangerous downward spiral would only aid the very adversaries we are both so committed to keeping out of our strategic landscape. So our response will be unflinching, united and proportional,” Euro News quoted Ursula von der Leyen as saying. The EU chief offered to deepen cooperation with the US in Arctic region and termed imposing additional tariffs a “mistake.” She said, “Arctic security can only be achieved together. This is why the proposed additional tariffs are a mistake, especially between long-standing allies.”She also mentioned about the EU-US trade deal signed on July 27, 2025, which introduced an all-inclusive 15 per cent tariff on majority of EU goods. She further said, “And in politics as in business – a deal is a deal. And when friends shake hands, it must mean something,” Euro News reported. Her remarks came after tensions have increased after Trump threatened new tariffs on a group of European countries supporting Greenland, prompting EU officials and member states to consider possible responses while keeping diplomatic channels open. Earlier, Ursula von der Leyen stated that the sovereignty of Greenland and Denmark must be “unequivocally” respected, emphasising that the issue is of “utmost importance” to the transatlantic relationship. She made the statement in a post on social media platform X after meeting a bipartisan delegation from the US Congress on the sidelines of the WEF in Davos. “In Davos, I met with a bipartisan delegation from the United States Congress. We discussed our shared efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This process benefits from strong EU–US coordination, from security guarantees to a pathway to prosperity. I also addressed the need to unequivocally respect the sovereignty of Greenland and of the Kingdom of Denmark,” she wrote in a post on X. “This is of utmost importance to our transatlantic relationship. At the same time, the European Union remains ready to continue working closely with the United States, NATO, and other allies, in close cooperation with Denmark, to advance our shared security interests. We also discussed transatlantic trade and investment. They are a major asset for both the EU and US economies. Tariffs run counter to these shared interests,” she added. Earlier on Saturday, Trump in a social media post announced that US would impose a 10 per cent tariff from February 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, UK, the Netherlands and Finland over Greenland, raising the levy to 25 per cent from the beginning of June unless a deal is reached for the US to purchase the territory. Greenland, the world’s largest island, is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen retaining control over defence and foreign policy. The United States maintains a military base on the island. Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to “obtain” Greenland.