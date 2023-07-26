  • 6291968677
International

Evocus Black Alkaline Water Becomes the Exclusive Hydration Partner for India G20 Summit 2023-Trade & Investment Meet

July 26, 2023 0 2 min read

Evocus Black Alkaline Water, the leading provider of functional water, was selected as the exclusive hydration partner for the esteemed G20 Trade and Investment Summit. The summit, held at the Fern Sardar Sarovar Hotel in Kevadia, Gujarat, welcomed diplomats and delegates from G20 countries, the world trade organization, and the European Union.

The G20 Summit brought together global leaders, policymakers, Trade, investment and industry diplomats and delegates to address global trade, investment and digitalization opportunities. The event was attended by heads of state, government officials, ministers, and high-ranking officials from G20 member nations of India, Russia, United states, United Kingdom, China, Indonesia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Turkey, Australia, France, Germany, Brazil, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, South Africa, and Oman Argentina.

Evocus Black Alkaline Water was chosen as the preferred hydration partner due to its unique formulation and antioxidant content. Renowned for its unique formulation enriched with essential minerals and 8+ PH, Evocus provides optimal hydration and promotes wellness. The waters popularity among celebrities, cricketers, and Olympians also played a significant role in its selection.

During the summit, delegates and diplomats from G20 countries tried Evocus Black Alkaline Water. Several of them tasted black water for the first time, and they raved about its health benefits and refreshing taste. Many delegates were intrigued with the colour of the water and enjoyed it during the long meeting hours that started at 9am and ended at 9pm for two consecutive days.

As India takes center stage in the global wellness revolution, the introduction of Evocus Black Alkaline Water at the G20 Summit of the global Investment & Trade marks a significant milestone. The presence of Evocus Black Alkaline Water at the summit not only enhanced the hydration experience but also reinforced Indias commitment to showcasing innovative homegrown brands to the world.

The brand is sold across major retail stores and e-commerce platforms like amazon, zepto, blinkit, swiggy instamart, milk basket ,big basket and on the brands website www.drinkevocus.com making it easily accessible to consumers across India. And internationally In USA, Canada, Mexico, UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain.

In the past, Evocus has been chosen as the exclusive hydration partner for events such as the Elle Beauty Awards, Cercle Music Festival (French Music co.), Mysore Fashion Week, and more.

Many influential people, including, David Warner, David Miller, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Haasan, Dinesh Karthik, Sai Sudharsan and many more, have also been seen spotted and praising Black Alkaline Water due to its health benefits.

With so many prominent people promoting this healthy water, it seems ‘Black Alkaline Water’ soon will become a ‘new normal‘ of drinking water.

