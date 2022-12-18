Ex-NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire arrested after allegedly punching, slapping daughter

Former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested early Sunday morning in a domestic violence incident involving his daughter, according to documents obtained by NBC News.

Stoudemire, 40, was arrested just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning at his Miami condo and booked into the Miami-Dade County jail on a misdemeanor battery charge after allegedly punching and slapping his unnamed daughter, according to the arrest affidavit and an online jail record that was available earlier Sunday.

Stoudemire — who the arrest affidavit lists as being 6’ 10” and 255 pounds — allegedly rushed into his daughter’s room and “asked her why she was giving attitude” after her grandmother apparently called her name and she allegedly responded with, “what?”

The daughter allegedly told Stoudemire she didn’t have an attitude, and he allegedly responded with “you’re talking back again” before allegedly punching her in the jaw and slapping her on her face and body, allegedly causing a bloody nose, the document states.

Police who responded to the scene allegedly “observed blood stains” on the victims’ sweater and pants and the daughter’s mother allegedly showed police a picture she had received of the daughter allegedly crying with blood running down her face. The mother allegedly told police that Stoudemire “told her to come pick up the victim because she was being disrespectful.”

When police arrived on the scene, Stoudemire allegedly said his daughter was sad “because she had received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar,” according to the arrest report. When police asked Stoudemire to elaborate, he allegedly invoked his right to remain silent.

By noon EST Sunday, an online jail record showed that Stoudemire had submitted $1,500 bond but appeared to still be in custody. By 4 pm EST Sunday, Stoudemire was no longer listed as being in custody on the site.

NBC News could not immediately reach Stoudemire or his representatives for comment.

Stoudemire is a six-time NBA All-Star who played for the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks as a power forward and center. In recent years, he continued his basketball career in Israel.

Stoudemire’s most recent Instagram post Saturday celebrated his graduation the day before from the University of Miami, where he earned a Master of Business Administration.

“The Greatest of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his willingness to LEARN, integrity and ability to affect those around him,” he wrote in the caption.

The University of Miami also featured Stoudemire in a post on its feed on Friday congratulating graduates.

A university spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.