Experience Clearer and Hydrated Skin with CLEAN & CLEAR®’s New and Improved Foaming Facewash

CLEAN & CLEAR®, one of India’s leading teen skincare

brands has launched its new and improved CLEAN & CLEAR® Foaming Facewash to

address pimple and oily skin concerns faced by teenage girls. The powerful new

formulation is enhanced with 50% pimple-fighting ingredients and is clinically

proven to reduce pimples in just 1 week.

The all-new CLEAN & CLEAR® Foaming Facewash gently cleanses the skin removing

99% dirt, oil, and acne-causing bacteria and contains no sulphates and parabens.

Crafted with hydrating ingredients, the facewash provides 4X more hydration to

preserve 99% natural moisture of the skin, providing glowing and fresh skin after

every use.

The improved formulation of the CLEAN & CLEAR Foaming Facewash has been

specifically designed to address young teenage girls’ top concerns around skin dryness

and presence of sulphates and parabens in their daily skincare routine. With the launch

of the new product, consumers get a more effective cleanse reducing pimples in one

week as well as prevents them from returning without compromising on the gentleness

the skin deserves.

Commenting on the launch, Manoj Gadgil, Vice President of Marketing & Business

Unit Head, Kenvue said, “Over the years, CLEAN & CLEAR® has established itself as

the leading teen skincare brand trusted by millions of teens across India owing to our

product superiority and efficacy. The brand has always strived to inspire teens to

overcome their inner inhibitions about pimples and enhance their self-confidence.

CLEAN & CLEAR® Foaming Facewash in its new avatar furthers our promise by

providing an improved and more powerful solution to help teens effectively combat

pimples and other acne-related concerns while keeping their skin hydrated delivering

better results.”