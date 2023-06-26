Menu
Experience Clearer and Hydrated Skin with CLEAN & CLEAR®’s New and Improved Foaming Facewash

By: admin

Date:

CLEAN & CLEAR®, one of India’s leading teen skincare
brands has launched its new and improved CLEAN & CLEAR® Foaming Facewash to
address pimple and oily skin concerns faced by teenage girls. The powerful new
formulation is enhanced with 50% pimple-fighting ingredients and is clinically
proven to reduce pimples in just 1 week.
The all-new CLEAN & CLEAR® Foaming Facewash gently cleanses the skin removing
99% dirt, oil, and acne-causing bacteria and contains no sulphates and parabens.
Crafted with hydrating ingredients, the facewash provides 4X more hydration to
preserve 99% natural moisture of the skin, providing glowing and fresh skin after
every use.
The improved formulation of the CLEAN & CLEAR Foaming Facewash has been
specifically designed to address young teenage girls’ top concerns around skin dryness

and presence of sulphates and parabens in their daily skincare routine. With the launch
of the new product, consumers get a more effective cleanse reducing pimples in one
week as well as prevents them from returning without compromising on the gentleness
the skin deserves.
Commenting on the launch, Manoj Gadgil, Vice President of Marketing & Business
Unit Head, Kenvue said, “Over the years, CLEAN & CLEAR® has established itself as
the leading teen skincare brand trusted by millions of teens across India owing to our
product superiority and efficacy. The brand has always strived to inspire teens to
overcome their inner inhibitions about pimples and enhance their self-confidence.
CLEAN & CLEAR® Foaming Facewash in its new avatar furthers our promise by
providing an improved and more powerful solution to help teens effectively combat
pimples and other acne-related concerns while keeping their skin hydrated delivering
better results.”

Malabar Gold and Diamonds launches the Artistry Show in Kankurgachi
Aashirvaad’s ‘Anubhuti Bhawan’ re-imagines Rath-Yatra
