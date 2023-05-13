Experience exclusive Bhajanlal Commercial – MI Studio at Thakurpukur, Kolkata

Xiaomi, the renowned smartphone brand, today launched its exclusive MI Studio at Thakurpukur, Kolkata held at Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd. The MI Studio is located at 612N, Diamond Harbour Road, Kolkata – 700063. The event was graced by the presence of Mr. Amitabha Biswas, Director, Head Retail – Xiaomi India, Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao BV, Director Channel Sales – Xiaomi India, Mr. Sudipta Chakraborty – EBM, Xiaomi India, Mr. Mohan Bajoria, Director, Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd., and Mr. Jayant Bajoria, along with other dignitaries.

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Amitabha Biswas, Director Head Retail at Xiaomi India said, “The Mi Studio – Future Tech Store is a testament to our unwavering commitment to provide our customers with a seamless and hassle-free experience. With its innovative design, the Future Tech store presents a chance for Mi Fans and customers to discover groundbreaking technology that delivers the smartphoneXAIoT experience. With the launch of our latest Mi Studio, we are confident that our customers’ experience will be unparalleled. As India’s most trusted smartphone brand, we remain committed to delivering innovative products and exceptional service to our customers”.

Mr. Jayant Bajoria, Times Men of the Year 2018 and the mastermind behind the successful implementation of new methods and technologies into his family business, expressed his delight at being an exclusive partner of Xiaomi. He stated that this was their third Studio, having mapped Barasat and Tollygunge previously. As a leading mobile retail store in India, they are committed to providing their customers with the latest and most innovative devices. Xiaomi is a brand that represents the pinnacle of smartphone technology, and they are confident that it will be a big hit from the word go.

Mr. Mohan Bajoria, the driving force behind the remarkable success of the Bhajanlal Group, exuded pride at the successful launch of their latest offerings. Drawing a comparison to the globally renowned Xiaomi, Mr. Bajoria highlighted that Bhajanlal also offers a wide selection of mobile phones, music and sound systems, TVs, gaming consoles, smart gadgets, and other electronics, as well as related services such as mobile phone repairs.

At Bhajanlal, we pride ourselves on providing consumer-friendly services like buyback programs, exchange offers, and extended warranty plans. Our commitment to customer satisfaction has earned us a loyal clientele, ranging from corporate giants to individual consumers, since 1995. It is with great honor that we have been awarded the title of Best Business House consecutively since 2018.

Our success is a testament to our unwavering dedication to quality, innovation, and customer service. We strive to stay ahead of the curve by constantly adapting to the ever-evolving technological landscape and providing our customers with the latest and greatest products and services. At Bhajanlal, we are not just a business, but a trusted partner in the journey of our customers towards a more connected and convenient future.

