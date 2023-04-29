Experience exclusive MI Studio at Thakurpukur, Kolkata

Xiaomi, the renowned electronics company founded by Lei Jun in 2010, is all set to launch its exclusive MI Studio at Thakurpukur. The much-awaited event is scheduled to take place on April 28, 2023, at 12 noon, at Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd., 612N, Diamond Harbour Road, Kolkata – 700063. The event will be graced by the presence of Mr. Amitabha Biswas, Director, Head Retail – Xiaomi India, Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao BV, Director Channel Sales – Xiaomi India, Mr. Mohan Bajoria, Director, Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd., and Mr. Jayant Bajoria.

Xiaomi has established itself as one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world, offering high-quality products at competitive prices. The company’s “value for money” designs have made it a popular choice among consumers. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells a wide range of consumer electronics, including smartphones, smart home devices, laptops, tablets, wearables, and other accessories through its exclusive Home, Studio, Store, and Preferred Partners model of business. The company has a strong presence in the smart home market with products like smart speakers, security cameras, smart TVs, and more, and has expanded its operations globally.

Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd. is a giant in the business since 1995 and a renowned electronics retailer with an extensive network of stores across Eastern and North Eastern India. The company has a reputation for providing high-quality products and services at competitive prices. Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd. offers a wide range of electronics, including mobile phones, music and sound systems, TVs, gaming consoles, smart gadgets, and more. The company’s services include mobile phone repairing and data recovery, as well as value-added programs like buyback options, exchange offers, and extended warranty plans. Times Business Awards for five consecutive years from 2018 to 2022 Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd. is digitally present at www.bhajanlal.in