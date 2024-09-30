Experience Performance & Convenience of grinding with Crompton Ameo Pro Mixer Grinder

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, India’s leading player in the consumer durable industry, as part of its commitment to Secret of Fine Taste recently expanded its kitchen appliance portfolio with the launch of Ameo Pro Mixer Grinder. Designed for efficiency and convenience, the Ameo Pro Mixer grinder is your go-to appliance for every kitchen. It is crafted to reduce the everyday hustle of getting the finest grinding while cooking food, saving your time and energy simultaneously. As busy schedules and demanding lifestyles become more prevalent, there is a growing demand for products that can simplify tasks and save time.Whether you’re crafting flavourful spices or preparing quick meals for guests, With the Ameo Pro Mixer Grinder, you can elevate your cooking experience and create delicious meals with ease as it includes the following features:

· 750W Turbo Powerful Motor: The Ameo Pro Mixer Grinder is designed with a powerful Turbo Powertron Motor that can constantly grind a wide variety of ingredients at an outstanding 22,000 RPM providing the finest grinding.

· MaxiGrind Technology: MaxiGrind technology ensures faster and more precise results. The sharp and lightweight blades in the product help to maximize the grinding process.

· 60 Minutes of Continuous Grinding*: With an amazing 60 minutes of continuous grinding power, the Ameo Pro Mixer Grinder ensures effective and reliable performance.

· Wide Mouth Jars: It comes with wide mouth jars for easy filling and cleaning, making food preparation quicker and delicious.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

· Easy Maintenance: It is easy to clean, use, and store, making it an ideal choice for busy lifestyles.

· Warranty: Crompton offers a warranty of 5 years on the motor and 2 years on the product.

Talking about the company’s newly launched product, Ketan Chaudhari, PL Head, Small Domestic Appliances at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, “At Crompton, our commitment is to deliver Secret of Fine taste through appliances that offer performance & convenience. With our newly launched Ameo Pro Mixer Grinder, we aim to elevate the everyday cooking experience for our consumers, it saves time ensuring effortless fine grinding for a wide range of ingredients simplifying your food preparation task in the kitchen.”

The product’s price is Ameo Pro 4Jar- INR 7100 and Ameo Pro 3 jar- INR 6600 and is available at all Crompton authorized retail outlets and leading e-commerce platforms.