Experion Technologies to invest US$6 Million towards global expansion and hire 1,500 more IT employees

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Experion Technologies, a global product engineering services
company enabling enterprises with future-ready digital solutions, has announced its strategic plan to expand
its international operations and build capacity in Japan, Nordics, and other existing markets, namely the
United States, Australia/New Zealand, the United Kingdom & Mainland Europe. The company has
allocated INR 50 Cr. (US $6 million) towards global expansion for the next 12 months. It looks to strengthen
its local presence by onboarding technical and senior sales & domain practice leaders in those markets.
In June, Experion will start operations in Japan. The
company plans to bring advanced tech capabilities, product
engineering process competence, and learnings gained
from other markets, such as the US, UK, and Australia, to
the Asian nation. Additionally, the company will invest in
capacity building for engineering verticals comprising
Automotive and Embedded Systems.
Part of the expansion plan includes an increase in onsite
hiring – Experion has begun hiring local engineers for their
US & ANZ offices, adding to the investments made in the
US by Indian companies and creating more jobs in the local
market. Indian companies have invested over $40 billion in
the US and created over 425,000 direct jobs, the
Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) said in a report on
the Indian industry’s footprint in the US. As per the report
titled ‘Indian Roots, American Soil,’ 85% of surveyed
companies plan to hire additional local employees in the
next five years, with 83% planning future US investments.
Additionally, from the total investment, Experion has allocated budgets to boost delivery capability in India.
Experion plans to add 1,500 IT professionals, doubling its overall headcount to 3,000 by 2025-26. Around
600 recruits would be freshers, selected, trained, and deployed in Kerala, where the company is
headquartered.
To cater to the rising demand for product engineering from customers worldwide, Experion relies on its
unique advantage of mining and upskilling homegrown IT talent available in South India, where its three
delivery centers are located. This also aligns with the company’s goal of increasing its total employee base to
3,000 by 2025-26.
Commenting on the expansion strategy, Mr. Binu Jacob, Managing Director, and CEO of Experion
Technologies, said, “Product engineering within the digital domain is witnessing explosive demand across
industries in the global markets where we operate. We see an exciting opportunity to be part of that journey
in these new markets. Experion has already started providing immersive training in the local Japanese
language and culture to many existing technical leads covering multiple technology portfolios. Our continued
growth, portfolio, and market expansion amid the global slowdown can be credited to our sustainable
business model and practices in digital product engineering, which benefit our customers.”
Experion aims to leverage the highly skilled engineering talent nurtured by the top colleges in South India,
particularly in Kerala, which frequently rank among the finest in the country. It has been at the forefront of
tapping the immense lateral talent pool available in the state, particularly in the IT hubs of Technopark,
Thiruvananthapuram, Infopark, Kochi, & also in Bangalore, which house Experion’s delivery operations.
Kerala’s IT industry has been booming in recent years – while IT exports fetched a whooping Rs 17,536 crore
in 2022, with the number of IT professionals in the state growing from 78,068 to 1,35,288 since 2016. It is
fast becoming an alternative to customers looking for reliable, talent-rich IT hubs beyond Bengaluru.
“We have always focused on identifying and nurturing local talent, par excellence. The secret to our
consistent success can be credited to the potential we have managed to tap from the colleges across Kerala.
We look forward to continuing our fruitful partnerships with these institutes,” Mr. Jacob added.