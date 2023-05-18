Experion Technologies to invest US$6 Million towards global expansion and hire 1,500 more IT employees

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Experion Technologies, a global product engineering services

company enabling enterprises with future-ready digital solutions, has announced its strategic plan to expand

its international operations and build capacity in Japan, Nordics, and other existing markets, namely the

United States, Australia/New Zealand, the United Kingdom & Mainland Europe. The company has

allocated INR 50 Cr. (US $6 million) towards global expansion for the next 12 months. It looks to strengthen

its local presence by onboarding technical and senior sales & domain practice leaders in those markets.

In June, Experion will start operations in Japan. The

company plans to bring advanced tech capabilities, product

engineering process competence, and learnings gained

from other markets, such as the US, UK, and Australia, to

the Asian nation. Additionally, the company will invest in

capacity building for engineering verticals comprising

Automotive and Embedded Systems.

Part of the expansion plan includes an increase in onsite

hiring – Experion has begun hiring local engineers for their

US & ANZ offices, adding to the investments made in the

US by Indian companies and creating more jobs in the local

market. Indian companies have invested over $40 billion in

the US and created over 425,000 direct jobs, the

Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) said in a report on

the Indian industry’s footprint in the US. As per the report

titled ‘Indian Roots, American Soil,’ 85% of surveyed

companies plan to hire additional local employees in the

next five years, with 83% planning future US investments.

Additionally, from the total investment, Experion has allocated budgets to boost delivery capability in India.

Experion plans to add 1,500 IT professionals, doubling its overall headcount to 3,000 by 2025-26. Around

600 recruits would be freshers, selected, trained, and deployed in Kerala, where the company is

headquartered.

To cater to the rising demand for product engineering from customers worldwide, Experion relies on its

unique advantage of mining and upskilling homegrown IT talent available in South India, where its three

delivery centers are located. This also aligns with the company’s goal of increasing its total employee base to

3,000 by 2025-26.

Commenting on the expansion strategy, Mr. Binu Jacob, Managing Director, and CEO of Experion

Technologies, said, “Product engineering within the digital domain is witnessing explosive demand across

industries in the global markets where we operate. We see an exciting opportunity to be part of that journey

in these new markets. Experion has already started providing immersive training in the local Japanese

language and culture to many existing technical leads covering multiple technology portfolios. Our continued

growth, portfolio, and market expansion amid the global slowdown can be credited to our sustainable

business model and practices in digital product engineering, which benefit our customers.”

Key Points

· Experion to expand global operations –

with a key focus on Japan & Nordic

regions.

· To invest up to INR 50 Cr (US$ 6 million)

over the next 12 months toward global

expansion and building capacity

· Hiring 600 freshers from Kerala in 2023

to meet the robust project line and the

demand for product engineering

worldwide.

· Experion on course to reach a

headcount of 3,000 employees by FY

2025-26

Experion aims to leverage the highly skilled engineering talent nurtured by the top colleges in South India,

particularly in Kerala, which frequently rank among the finest in the country. It has been at the forefront of

tapping the immense lateral talent pool available in the state, particularly in the IT hubs of Technopark,

Thiruvananthapuram, Infopark, Kochi, & also in Bangalore, which house Experion’s delivery operations.

Kerala’s IT industry has been booming in recent years – while IT exports fetched a whooping Rs 17,536 crore

in 2022, with the number of IT professionals in the state growing from 78,068 to 1,35,288 since 2016. It is

fast becoming an alternative to customers looking for reliable, talent-rich IT hubs beyond Bengaluru.

“We have always focused on identifying and nurturing local talent, par excellence. The secret to our

consistent success can be credited to the potential we have managed to tap from the colleges across Kerala.

We look forward to continuing our fruitful partnerships with these institutes,” Mr. Jacob added.