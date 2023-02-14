Fabelle launches a grand chocolate festival, Fête du Chocolat

Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, a home-grown luxury chocolate brand from ITC Ltd., renowned for creating unparalleled chocolate experiences, has propelled the Indian luxury chocolate sector to new and greater heights. Fabelle has launched Fabelle Fête du Chocolat, an exquisite chocolate carnival, in keeping with the brand’s goal to provide one-of-a-kind chocolate experiences to Indian consumers and establish trends with unique chocolate creations. Furthermore, this festival celebrates the season of love. In the run up to the Valentine’s Day, the chocolate festival is being held in Fabelle boutiques across the country, including those in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Fabelle Fête du Chocolat–the chocolate festival which features a variety of interesting activities, is guaranteed to captivate the audience with its original and unique creations. Fabelle reintroduces The Theatre of Chocolates combo, which brings alive the signature Fabelle Chocolate Flower creation. Fête du Chocolat is also offering Happy Hours Menus during the evening hours. And a customized Valentine Special Happy Hour Menu for the Valentine week. This festival, will undoubtedly be an ideal retreat for chocolate connoisseurs.

Fabelle also introduces another classic creation reimagined in chocolate – the Fabelle Éclairs. Making it the epitome of indulgence, this classic French choux pastry is presented in five unique variants to suit the palette of consumers. The range consists of five variants:

Dark Chocolate and Gianduja Éclair: A decadent 70% dark chocolate Éclair created with Saint Domingue cocoa, adorned with scrumptious Turkish hazelnut paste, and topped with vanilla Chantilly cream.

Caramel, Praline and Sea Salt Éclair: A velvety 33% single-origin Côte d’Ivoire milk chocolate Éclair elegantly covered with crispy toasted almond praline.

Espresso and Chocolate Mousseline Éclair: A handmade espresso eclair encased in a unique combination of lemon curd and a soft espresso jelly, meticulously constructed with 67% single-origin Madagascar dark chocolate.

Ruby Chocolate and Raspberry Éclair: A delightful ruby chocolate and elderflower Ganache Éclair, encrusted with lime and almonds on a crisp sable and topped with fresh, soft raspberries.

Éclair Venezuela: Single Origin Éclair Gold Pepin 72% Venezuela chocolate with luscious caramel aromas of Dulcey cream.

Apart from these offerings, Fabelle Finesse – today the world’s finest chocolate –is launched at the boutiques, giving guests an unparalleled melt-in-the-mouth chocolate experience. Fabelle Finesse is crafted with a never-before-used processing technology in the world called the Cocoa Finesser to achieve the finest particle size and an unrivaled smooth chocolate. It is available as Milk Chocolate Thins and 64% Dark Chocolate Thins, made with Colombian cocoa.

To add to the rich experience, Fabelle Ganache is sure to steal the limelight with its three variants – Creamy Milk, Rich Dark and No Added Sugar crafted with cocoa sourced from Ivory Coast & Ghana.

Expressing his delight in providing the finest experience to consumers, Mr. Anuj Rustagi – Chief Operating Officer – Chocolates, Confectionery, Coffee & New Businesses, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. said, “Fabelle’s main principle is to provide outstanding and distinctive chocolate experiences. The addition of Fabelle Éclair collection to our portfolio is the manifestation of our commitment to deliver unparalleled chocolate indulgence to our consumers. With Fête du Chocolat, we hope to host chocolate connoisseurs across the country at our Chocolate Boutiques and make them experience what we have planned for this celebration.”

Guests can visit their nearest chocolate boutique to attend the Fête du Chocolat. Consumers located in cities with Fabelle boutiques can place orders or enjoy doorstep delivery through ITC’s own D2C delivery platform https://fabelle.in and www.itcstore.in/pages/fabelle-luxury-chocolates. They may also buy these delicacies – with exciting offers – on Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket.