FabHotels Add 100+ Premium Hotels Making Luxury Stay Affordable

The fastest-growing budget hotel chain in India, FabHotels, has now added 100+ premium hotels to its collection. Since its inception in 2014, FabHotels has expanded to 100+ premium hotels making luxury stays affordable in Indian cities. FabHotels is growing every day with 1500+ hotels in 80+ cities. The entire hotel portfolio of FabHotels is divided into 4 categories – FabExpress, FabHotel, FabHotel Prime, and FabEscape.

FabHotels add 100+ Premium Hotels

FabHotel Prime is a collection of premium-quality hotels that offers top-quality services along with other perks. The well-equipped rooms in these hotels provide premium amenities that are designed with a contemporary theme flaunting rich interiors. These hotels have highly trained staff who are well-versed in the requirements of the hospitality industry. These unique features make FabHotel Prime stand out from the rest of its hotels.

The 100+ premium hotels have been added in top Indian cities like New Delhi, Chennai, Pune Hyderabad, Bangalore Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Noida, Gurgaon, Jodhpur, Gandhinagar, Goa, Jaipur and Coimbatore. Some of these premium properties have been developed by reputed hoteliers. Prowell Hotels Pvt. Ltd. has established FabHotel Prime Prowell Crown and FabHotel Prime Prowell Apex in Hyderabad. Monarch Group of Hotels has developed FabHotel Prime The Monarch Rabale, FabHotel Prime The Monarch Turbhe and FabHotel Prime Sky Suites By Monarch in Mumbai.

FabHotel Prime Sapphire Boutique, FabHotel Prime Wego in Mumbai, FabHotel Prime The Pamposh in Delhi, and FabHotel Prime Ivy Studio are some of the top-selling hotels in the category of FabHotel Prime. Even though FabHotel Prime properties are evenly distributed in all major cities in India, they are especially popular in business cities. The premium properties are available at the starting price of Rs. 2500 for single occupancy, depending on the city. The ultimate goal is to provide a quality experience to the users, offering superior services on a budget.

“Our prime properties have played an immense role in driving the premium B2B clientele to FabHotels. All properties are intricately designed, catering to the needs of our business clients. From conference rooms, and gymnasium, to well-trained staff, the amenities provided are top-notch revolving around the needs of our customers. Our aim is to provide a comfortable yet modern ambience to all our clients,” says, Arun Biyani, Regional Supply Head at FabHotels. The hotel chain is looking to acquire more premium properties and expand to new cities. By the end of December 2023, the company is looking to expand its portfolio to 250+ premium properties.

All the premium properties are available to book on the official website and mobile application of FabHotels. The company is constantly trying to improve the app experience so that potential customers can book a budget stay without any hassle.

