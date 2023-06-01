Fabindia brings on “The Big Summer”!

This summer season is going to be different. Fabindia brings to
you everything under the sun with the “Big Summer”. It is a celebration, where fashion
meets tradition and quality meets affordability. And it’s all happening across their 350+
stores and online. Embrace the essence of summer with Fabindia!
In Kolkata its available Fabindia stores at Hindustan Park, City Center, South city Mall,
Loudon Street, Kankurgachi, Topsia, Kolkata Salt Lake, Mani Square Mall, Hiland Metropolis
Mall and Rajarhaat
Whether you are revamping your office wardrobe, attending a ceremony or planning a
vacation, their latest deals and styles have got you covered. The Big Summer celebrations
extend beyond clothing. It also offers handcrafted home décor and there’s a whole host of
personal care products that are toxin-free and loaded with Natural Bio-Actives.
Shop from a curation of contemporarily designed kurtas, saris, shirts and trousers. Complete
the look with trendy accessories including fine Indian jewelry, bags and footwear. The
choices also extend to the home collection on soft linens, modern decorative items, sturdy
furniture, and chic kitchen wares. And remember, Bigger Bags lead to Bigger Savings.
Talking about the Big Summer at Fabindia, Mr. Ajay Kapoor (President, Sales) of Fabindia
said, “Summers have always been a favorite time for our patrons to pick up their seasons
wardrobe – whether its for their everyday looks or for travel and leisure. We wanted to turn
the Summer of ‘23 into a celebration of the curation and experience that Fabindia offers.
From clothing, furniture or everyday beauty essentials, this is an incredible opportunity for
our shoppers to elevate their summer style and also upgrade their homes with stunning
pieces. And definitely to spread smiles with exceptional offers on these collections.”
Made from consciously procured raw materials and handcrafted by a team of artisans
across India, Fabindia is known for its unmatched handcrafted and sustainable products.
Every Fabindia product promotes the rich heritage of the country and reflects the brand’s
commitment to quality and social responsibility. These timeless collections are made with
care and precision and will be a fantastic addition to your collection.
So, add your favorite products to your wish list, mark your calendar and plan your days,
because you would not want to miss this celebration. It is time to embrace the season in
style with Fabindia.
