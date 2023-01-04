Family of N.Y. woman who disappeared after New Year’s Eve subway ride desperate for answers
The family of a New York City woman who was last seen on a subway train on New Year’s Eve says it’s unlike like her to not check in or go so long without being in touch.
“She is usually active on social media. She’s never gone for a long period of time without anyone knowing,” Jessenia Robles, 20, said about her cousin Adamaruis “Yuri” Garcia.
Garcia was last seen about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on a northbound N train at Queensboro Plaza. She was reported missing Monday by her mother.
Police on Wednesday said Garcia remained missing, but provided no further update.
Robles, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, is one of several relatives who traveled to Queens to join the search for Garcia, posting missing person’s fliers Wednesday near where the 21-year-old woman was last seen.
“I don’t think she would leave for a long period of time, four days not contacting anyone, especially her boyfriend,” Robles said.
She said that nobody at the Manhattan restaurant where Garcia works as a hostess has heard from her either. Other staff at the restaurant said that Garcia had worked until 9 p.m. the night she went missing.
Before she disappeared, Garcia had spoken to her boyfriend and arranged to meet at her Queens home, Robles said.
“It’s very out of character for her. We really don’t know what happened. We just hope she’s OK,” Robles said.
Garcia, who is about 4 feet, 11 inches, was wearing a long-sleeve black dress, black socks and black and white sneakers, according to New York City police.
Antonio Planas
Antonio Planas is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.
Mirna Alsharif and Madelyn Urabe contributed.
