Tuesday, May 31, 2022
CelebrityInternationalKolkata Updates

Famous Singer KK Dies After A Concert In Kolkata

Bollywood singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) passed away at the age of 53 in Kolkata.He was performing for Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He was brought dead at Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) at around 10:30pm.

Krishnakumar Kunnath (23 August 1968 – 31 May 2022) popularly known as KK, was an Indian playback singer. He has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati languages films.He was regarded as one of the most versatile singers of his generation.He died of a cardiac arrest after performing at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata, while performing at a College fest on the night of 31st May 2022.

