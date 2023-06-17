Father’s Day Special: ‘Meaty’ delights for Meat Experts – Dads – by Licious

Father’s Day is just the right occasion to celebrate the OG Meat Experts – Dads – and show them how

loved & appreciated they are. And what better way to thank them than with a spread of their meaty

favourites, while relieving them of their meat-buying duties. For ages now Fathers have been diligently

heading to the market every Sunday to get the freshest of meat and the choicest of cuts to ensure the

family enjoys a special Sunday meal. Now let Licious take on the role of the Meat Expert, while you

delight your Dad with these juicy, mouth-watering meat delicacies.

Watch how Licious celebrated Father’s Day in true Licious style, by apologizing to Dads everywhere for

Mutton Shahi Roll

This exquisite dish requires:

● 450 gms Licious Lamb Mince

● 2 cheese slices

● 1 tsp Garam masala powder

● 1 tbsp Coriander leaves

● 1 tsp Red Chilli Powder

● 1 tbsp Ginger Garlic paste

● 1 tbsp Butter

● 1 tbsp Olive Oil

● Black Pepper to taste

● Salt to taste

● Mint chutney

● Homemade or store-bought Parathas/Rotis

Process:

● Take a large mixing bowl and add the lamb mince to it

● Add coriander leaves, butter, salt, black pepper and ginger garlic paste

● Mix it all well. Now, add breadcrumbs to the mixture.

● Once the mixture is prepared, make sure it is smooth

● Now make small balls from the mixture

● Take a chopping board, apply some oil on it

● Roll the earlier prepared balls into a round thick spread with your hands or a rolling pin

● Make it as thick as a tikki

● Once done, put the cheese slice over the round tikki. Fold it over with a knife.

● Grill these till they are perfectly cooked

● Now, make rotis/parathas with all-purpose flour, salt and water

● Spread the roti/paratha and put the prepared lamb tikka on it. Top up with cheese slices and

mint chutney.

● Roll it up and your mutton shahi roll is ready to be served!

Mutton Do Pyaza:

Ingredients:

● 1 kg of Licious Goat Boneless Mutton

● 1 tsp Cumin seeds

● 1 Bay Leaf

● 4 Cloves

● 4 Peppercorns

● 1 tsp roasted and powdered Fennel Seeds

● 1/2 tsp roasted and powdered Fenugreek Seeds

● 1 tsp Garlic paste

● 1 tsp Ginger paste

● 1 cup grated Onions

● 1 tsp Garam Masala

● ½ cup Yoghurt

● ½ tsp Turmeric

● 1 tbsp Coriander powder

● 1 tsp Chilli powder

● 2 to 3 slit Green Chillies

● 2 cups sliced Onions

● Coriander leaves for garnish

● ¼ cup Ghee

● Salt – to taste

Process:

● In a heavy-bottomed pot, heat the ghee. Add the cumin seeds, peppercorns, bay leaf, fennel

seeds, cloves and fenugreek seeds.

● When the cumin seeds start to splutter, add the grated onions and ginger-garlic paste. Saute till

soft.

● Add the mutton pieces and stir fry over high heat until they turn opaque. Lower the heat and

allow the pieces to cook until tender.

● Add the yoghurt and stir well. Cook until the fat separates.

● Add turmeric, garam masala, chilli powder, coriander and salt.

● Add sliced onions and green chillies. Cook until the mutton is done. The onions should be nice

and crunchy.

● Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve hot with rice, paratha or naan.

A very happy Father’s Day to all incredible fathers out there, thank you for filling our homes & lives with

delightful aromas, flavors and unlimited happiness!