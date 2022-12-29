Federal prosecutors open investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos over congressional campaign
Federal prosecutors in New York have opened an investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos, a law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.
The probe by federal prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York is at least the second investigation into the newly elected Republican, who acknowledged earlier this week that he’d fabricated and “embellished” several claims about his background involving his education and work history.
The investigation is said to be in its very early stages and has not zeroed in on any one allegation of wrongdoing yet, but the source confirmed that prosecutors are examining Santos’ finances, including potential irregularities involving financial disclosures and loans he made to his campaign while running for Congress.
Danielle Hass, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ABC News first reported the federal investigation into Santos.
Santos is also being investigated by the Nassau County district attorney.
Last week, the New York attorney general’s office said it is “looking into a number of issues” surrounding him. The office, however, did not confirm whether it had opened an official investigation.
Michael Kosnar
Michael Kosnar is a Justice Department producer for the NBC News Washington Bureau.
Tom Winter is a New York-based correspondent covering crime, courts, terrorism and financial fraud on the East Coast for the NBC News Investigative Unit.
Dareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.
