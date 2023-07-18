Fete Du Chocolat – A Chocolate carnival by Fabelle Chocolates

Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, renowned for their unparalleled chocolate experiences, is thrilled to host the brand’s marquee chocolate carnival – Fabelle Fête du Chocolat kick starting from 7th to 31st July exclusively at Fabelle boutiques in Kolkata.-

Unveiling a new collection of opulent creations for their devoted connoisseurs, Fabelle will commence the chocolate festival by presenting the new range including Fabelle Croissant Suprême – a modern rendition of the traditional Croissants with a unique centre filling and round shape in distinctive flavors nestled within their centers- dark chocolate, ruby chocolate and white chocolate, Fabelle Berliners – a decadent interpretation of the classic German delicacy crafted in exquisite chocolate which is enhanced by the finest Fabelle Chocolate Crème in three irresistible variants including Espresso, Cinnamon Milk Chocolate Berliner, Forest Berry Chocolate Berliner, Pistachio, Cranberry & White Chocolate Berliner, Passion Fruit, Frangipane & White Chocolate Tart – This tantalizing creation showcases the opulent flavors of almond frangipane and delectable cocoa sablé with the heavenly essence of passion fruit, imparting a deep and unforgettable sensation and lastly, the Gianduja, Caramel and Cocoa Brownie – a succulent union of 64% single origin Ghana dark chocolate and toasted hazelnuts, heightened with caramel galçage.

Indulging the discerning palates of chocolate enthusiasts, Fabelle is set to captivate with an exquisite assortment of limited-edition Happy Hour Menus running through the day, specially curated to elevate the chocolate experience for connoisseurs. This provides consumers an opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Fabelle with the brand’s iconic Chocolate Flower creation, a true embodiment of its artistry and craftsmanship.

Further, the chocolate connoisseurs can also enroll themselves in the Fabelle Societe de Chocolat–Chocolate Masterclass and learn about the history and origins of chocolate and try their hands in chocolate making.

Where: Fabelle Boutique at ITC Sonar

When: 07th to 31st July 2023

Time: Throughout the day